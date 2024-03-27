News Release > Entergy New Orleans presents Party for the Planet

03/27/2024

In partnership with the Audubon Nature Institute, Entergy New Orleans is proud to present Party for the Planet, a series of conservation-focused gatherings taking place this spring. The events celebrate nature and connect people with ways they can make positive impacts on the natural world.

Party for the Planet presented by Entergy launches with Spring into Action at the Audubon Louisiana Nature Center on March 30, 2024, from 10am to 12pm. Guests will enjoy nature-themed activities, hands-on discovery and interactive experiences that promote environmental awareness, and experience special programming at the Nature Center Planetarium.

"Our communities are made stronger when we highlight responsible conservation and sustainability," said Deanna Rodriguez, President, and CEO of Entergy New Orleans. "By partnering with the Audubon Nature Institute and supporting initiatives like Party for the Planet, Entergy encourages everyone to learn how to take better care of the world we call home."

This series is supported by Entergy's Environmental Initiatives Fund, which directs $1 million annually to environmental improvement projects.

Spring into Action and the other Party for the Planet events are fun ways to get people involved in making environmentally friendly decisions every day," said Ron Forman, Audubon Nature Institute President and CEO. "We are grateful for Entergy's continued partnership on this important series of conservation-themed events."

Spring into Action is the installment of the five-part event series, Party for the Planetpresented by Entergy. Other special events include:

Saturday, April 20: Earth Day Family Service Day - location TBD

Saturday, May 18: Endangered Species Day at Audubon Zoo

Saturday, June 8: World Oceans Day at Audubon Aquarium

Saturday, June 22: Pollination Celebration at Audubon Institute