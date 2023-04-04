Entergy : New substation and distribution powerlines being constructed in Carlyss

News Center > New substation and distribution powerlines being constructed in Carlyss

Equipment will increase electric capacity to serve residential growth

Lake Charles, La. - Entergy Louisiana is building a new substation along Carlyss Drive in Carlyss, constructing four distribution powerlines and upgrading other nearby line segments to support residential growth in the area.

The transmission and distribution project will not only support new customers, but it will also benefit existing residential and business customers in Choupique and Sulphur by reducing stress on substations in those areas.

"I've spent a lot of time working at Entergy in this part of Calcasieu Parish and have been fortunate to see it grow over the years," said Calvin Thibodeaux, Entergy Louisiana customer service manager. "This project is a win-win for Carlyss, Choupique, Sulphur and the surrounding areas because it will not only provide power to new customers in the area, but it will also provide more reliable power to existing customers."

Utility crews expect to perform work through October, with the Thompson substation being completed by sometime in July, pending any unforeseen circumstances. Crews will be setting new poles in the ground and installing new wire and other electric equipment in the air as part of the effort to construct new powerlines that will provide electricity from the substation to area homes and businesses. They will also be upgrading portions of existing distribution lines along Carlyss Drive and Thompson and Walker roads.

"As a commissioner and someone who calls Southwest Louisiana home, I'm always excited to see great things happening across the district I serve, and that includes new infrastructure being built to support economic growth and the demand for power," said Commissioner Mike Francis, who represents District 4 on the Louisiana Public Service Commission. "I look forward to seeing the completion of this project and the continued growth in Calcasieu Parish."

Maintaining and improving the electric system is an ongoing process. Entergy Louisiana's reliability experts routinely inspect and evaluate components such as poles, powerlines and transformers and use data to make strategic decisions around the replacement or enhancement of infrastructure.

