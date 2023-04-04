Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Entergy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:29:26 2023-04-04 am EDT
106.99 USD   -0.18%
10:58aEntergy : New substation and distribution powerlines being constructed in Carlyss
PU
04/03Entergy : Safely restoring power to your home after a tornado
PU
04/03Ladenburg Thalmann Initiates Entergy at Buy Rating With $116 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Entergy : New substation and distribution powerlines being constructed in Carlyss

04/04/2023 | 10:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Center > New substation and distribution powerlines being constructed in Carlyss

For Immediate Release
New substation and distribution powerlines being constructed in Carlyss

04/04/2023

Contact
David Freese|504-576-4132|dfreese@entergy.com

Equipment will increase electric capacity to serve residential growth

Lake Charles, La. - Entergy Louisiana is building a new substation along Carlyss Drive in Carlyss, constructing four distribution powerlines and upgrading other nearby line segments to support residential growth in the area.

The transmission and distribution project will not only support new customers, but it will also benefit existing residential and business customers in Choupique and Sulphur by reducing stress on substations in those areas.

"I've spent a lot of time working at Entergy in this part of Calcasieu Parish and have been fortunate to see it grow over the years," said Calvin Thibodeaux, Entergy Louisiana customer service manager. "This project is a win-win for Carlyss, Choupique, Sulphur and the surrounding areas because it will not only provide power to new customers in the area, but it will also provide more reliable power to existing customers."

Utility crews expect to perform work through October, with the Thompson substation being completed by sometime in July, pending any unforeseen circumstances. Crews will be setting new poles in the ground and installing new wire and other electric equipment in the air as part of the effort to construct new powerlines that will provide electricity from the substation to area homes and businesses. They will also be upgrading portions of existing distribution lines along Carlyss Drive and Thompson and Walker roads.

"As a commissioner and someone who calls Southwest Louisiana home, I'm always excited to see great things happening across the district I serve, and that includes new infrastructure being built to support economic growth and the demand for power," said Commissioner Mike Francis, who represents District 4 on the Louisiana Public Service Commission. "I look forward to seeing the completion of this project and the continued growth in Calcasieu Parish."

Maintaining and improving the electric system is an ongoing process. Entergy Louisiana's reliability experts routinely inspect and evaluate components such as poles, powerlines and transformers and use data to make strategic decisions around the replacement or enhancement of infrastructure.

To learn more about our reliability efforts, visit the Entergy Newsroom. And to learn more about how the company is developing resilient solutions for a sustainable future, visit entergy.com/future/.

About Entergy Louisiana

Entergy Louisiana, LLC provides electricity to more than 1.1 million customers in 58 parishes and natural gas service to approximately 95,000 customers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Entergy Louisiana is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, a Fortune 500 electric company. Entergy powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. For the latest news from Entergy, visit the Newsroom.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 14:57:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ENTERGY CORPORATION
10:58aEntergy : New substation and distribution powerlines being constructed in Carlyss
PU
04/03Entergy : Safely restoring power to your home after a tornado
PU
04/03Ladenburg Thalmann Initiates Entergy at Buy Rating With $116 Price Target
MT
04/01Entergy : Insights > Storms
PU
04/01Entergy : Insights
PU
03/31Entergy : Mississippi prepares for more severe weather
PU
03/31Entergy : Mississippi storm update – 3/30/23, 8 a.m.
PU
03/30Entergy, RWE Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Analyze Gulf of Mexico Offshore Wind M..
MT
03/30RWE and Entergy Partner to Define Route to Market for Offshore Wind in the Gulf of Mexi..
PR
03/30RWE and Entergy Partner to Define Route to Market for Offshore Wind in the Gulf of Mexi..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENTERGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 12 990 M - -
Net income 2023 1 409 M - -
Net Debt 2023 28 149 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,0x
Yield 2023 4,03%
Capitalization 22 732 M 22 732 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,92x
EV / Sales 2024 4,02x
Nbr of Employees 11 707
Free-Float 71,8%
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 107,18 $
Average target price 120,50 $
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew S. Marsh Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kimberly A. Fontan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter S. Norgeot Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION-4.73%22 732
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.29%152 381
IBERDROLA, S.A.3.93%77 856
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.56%75 102
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-7.67%73 281
ENEL S.P.A.11.37%61 945
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer