Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Entergy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Entergy : Nuclear names David Hahn as senior vice president, engineering and technical services

03/11/2022 | 02:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Center > Entergy Nuclear names David Hahn as senior vice president, engineering and technical services

For Immediate Release
Entergy Nuclear names David Hahn as senior vice president, engineering and technical services

03/11/2022

Contact
Mark Sullvian||Msulli5@entergy.com
Robby Channell|601.397.8753|rchanne@entergy.com

Entergy has announced David Hahn as senior vice president, engineering and technical services based in Jackson, Mississippi, the headquarters of Entergy's nuclear operations.

Over the past year, Rear Admiral Hahnserved as Entergy Nuclear's vice president, nuclear independent oversight. Before joining Entergy, he retired from the U.S. Navy after a distinguished 35-year career. He served as chief of naval research in Washington, DC. He held numerous assignments in the Navy, including the commanding officer of the USS Pittsburgh (SSN 720) and executive officer of the USS Springfield (SSN 761).

Chris Bakken, Entergy chief nuclear officer, said, "David's extensive knowledge of engineering, strategic approaches and leadership skills will help continue building on our commitment to achieving excellence. Becoming the premier company and nuclear fleet is our goal. Every engineer plays a key role in our success."

Rear Admiral Hahn earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy and an MBA from George Mason University.

"I am proud of the team here at Entergy. They are dedicated nuclear professionals who constantly seek excellence," said Hahn. "There are nearly 800 nuclear engineering professionals working daily to support the safe, secure and reliable operations of our nuclear fleet. I'm excited to be part of the collaborative effort among our team as we strive for excellence."

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 19:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENTERGY CORPORATION
02:40pENTERGY : Nuclear names David Hahn as senior vice president, engineering and technical ser..
PU
10:20aENTERGY : Springing safely into the new season
PU
03/10ENTERGY : Five ways Entergy is working to make your power bill one less thing to worry abo..
PU
03/07ENTERGY : Springing safely in the new season
PU
03/07ENTERGY : completes $100 million improvement project in north Louisiana
PU
03/02ENTERGY : New Orleans Submits Storm Reserve Replenishment Filing
PU
03/02ENTERGY : A behind the scenes look at landing Tractor Supply
PU
03/02ENTERGY : Quarterly Handout
PU
02/28ENTERGY : Insights
PU
02/27ENTERGY : Insights > Storms
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENTERGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 311 M - -
Net income 2022 1 299 M - -
Net Debt 2022 26 428 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,8x
Yield 2022 3,76%
Capitalization 22 132 M 22 132 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,29x
EV / Sales 2023 4,27x
Nbr of Employees 12 369
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 109,01 $
Average target price 120,16 $
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Elnitsky Senior VP-Engineering & Technical Services
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION-3.23%22 132
NEXTERA ENERGY-14.14%157 334
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.23%81 698
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.13%72 742
IBERDROLA, S.A.-7.11%67 609
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.4.65%66 628