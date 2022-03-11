News Center > Entergy Nuclear names David Hahn as senior vice president, engineering and technical services

For Immediate Release

03/11/2022

Contact Mark Sullvian | | Msulli5@entergy.com Robby Channell | 601.397.8753 | rchanne@entergy.com

Entergy has announced David Hahn as senior vice president, engineering and technical services based in Jackson, Mississippi, the headquarters of Entergy's nuclear operations.

Over the past year, Rear Admiral Hahnserved as Entergy Nuclear's vice president, nuclear independent oversight. Before joining Entergy, he retired from the U.S. Navy after a distinguished 35-year career. He served as chief of naval research in Washington, DC. He held numerous assignments in the Navy, including the commanding officer of the USS Pittsburgh (SSN 720) and executive officer of the USS Springfield (SSN 761).

Chris Bakken, Entergy chief nuclear officer, said, "David's extensive knowledge of engineering, strategic approaches and leadership skills will help continue building on our commitment to achieving excellence. Becoming the premier company and nuclear fleet is our goal. Every engineer plays a key role in our success."

Rear Admiral Hahn earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy and an MBA from George Mason University.

"I am proud of the team here at Entergy. They are dedicated nuclear professionals who constantly seek excellence," said Hahn. "There are nearly 800 nuclear engineering professionals working daily to support the safe, secure and reliable operations of our nuclear fleet. I'm excited to be part of the collaborative effort among our team as we strive for excellence."