    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-23 pm EDT
105.91 USD   +1.22%
Entergy : Outage update for Monticello customers

06/23/2022 | 04:36pm EDT
Insights > Outage update for Monticello customers

06/23/2022

A piece of equipment inside a Monticello substation caused an outage to about 3,500 customers about 9 a.m. today. Crews are testing the equipment for damage. The current estimated restoration time for all customers is 5 p.m.

Cooling centers are available. Those who need refuge from the heat can visit the University Center at University of Arkansas at Monticello or the New Life Assembly church at 1664 Highway 425 South.

In Harrisburg, crews are working to repair equipment in a substation. Currently there are no outages or planned outages. However, customers are asked to minimize use of electrical devices while the work is ongoing.

Here are some tips to stay cool in the summer heat:

  • Close drapes or blinds on the sunny side of the house.
  • Wear lightweight, loose clothing and wet hair to help keep cool.
  • Drink plenty of water and avoid heavy meals, caffeinated drinks and alcohol.
  • Replace salt lost from sweating by drinking fruit juice or sports drinks.
  • Keep refrigerator or freezer doors closed. A freezer that is half full or full can keep foods frozen 24 to 48 hours. Foods can stay safe in an unopened refrigerator up to four hours. If an outage lasts longer than four hours, remove and pack meat, milk and other dairy products in a cooler with ice.
  • A barbecue grill used outside is an excellent way to prepare food, especially frozen food that is in the freezer.
  • Check on neighbors, relatives and friends, especially older people, those with medical conditions and children.
  • Visit friends and relatives who have power while you wait for your power to be restored. Be sure to sign up for Entergy notifications at entergy.com, so you can get outage updates.
  • Get other safety tips by visiting https://www.entergynewsroom.com/storm-center/safety/

    Know the signs of heat illness.

  • Heat stroke: This is a medical emergency. If you suspect that you are experiencing heat stroke, call 911 immediately. Body temperature may be 103 degrees or higher; skin is hot, red, dry or damp; pulse is fast and strong; you may experience a headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion or a loss of consciousness.
  • Heat exhaustion: You may experience heavy sweating, muscle cramps or similar symptoms to a heat stroke. Seek medical attention right away if you're throwing up or your symptoms worsen.
  • Heat cramps: Could experience heavy sweating and muscle pain or spasms. Seek medical attention right away if your cramps last longer than one hour.
  • Sunburn: Painful, red, warm or blistered skin. Stay out of the sun, and care for your skin.
  • Heat rash: Red patches of blisters on the skin. Try to stay in a cool, dry place. And take care of the rash.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 20:35:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
