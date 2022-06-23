Entergy : Outage update for Monticello customers

Insights > Outage update for Monticello customers

06/23/2022

A piece of equipment inside a Monticello substation caused an outage to about 3,500 customers about 9 a.m. today. Crews are testing the equipment for damage. The current estimated restoration time for all customers is 5 p.m.

Cooling centers are available. Those who need refuge from the heat can visit the University Center at University of Arkansas at Monticello or the New Life Assembly church at 1664 Highway 425 South.

In Harrisburg, crews are working to repair equipment in a substation. Currently there are no outages or planned outages. However, customers are asked to minimize use of electrical devices while the work is ongoing.

Here are some tips to stay cool in the summer heat:

Close drapes or blinds on the sunny side of the house.

Wear lightweight, loose clothing and wet hair to help keep cool.

Drink plenty of water and avoid heavy meals, caffeinated drinks and alcohol.

Replace salt lost from sweating by drinking fruit juice or sports drinks.

Keep refrigerator or freezer doors closed. A freezer that is half full or full can keep foods frozen 24 to 48 hours. Foods can stay safe in an unopened refrigerator up to four hours. If an outage lasts longer than four hours, remove and pack meat, milk and other dairy products in a cooler with ice.

A barbecue grill used outside is an excellent way to prepare food, especially frozen food that is in the freezer.

Check on neighbors, relatives and friends, especially older people, those with medical conditions and children.

Visit friends and relatives who have power while you wait for your power to be restored. Be sure to sign up for Entergy notifications at entergy.com, so you can get outage updates.

Get other safety tips by visiting https://www.entergynewsroom.com/storm-center/safety/ Know the signs of heat illness.