Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/12 04:10:00 pm
94.89 USD   +0.26%
11:47aENTERGY : Mississippi Winter Storm Alert – 2/14/21 @ 5 p.m.
PU
10:51aENTERGY : Louisiana Winter Storm Alert – 2/14/21 @ 3 p.m.
PU
10:51aENTERGY : Preparing for Extreme Cold
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Entergy : Preparing for Extreme Cold

02/14/2021 | 04:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Insights > Preparing for Extreme Cold

Preparing for Extreme Cold
By: Texas Editorial Team

02/14/2021

The extreme cold temperatures for the service area are expected to bring periodic snow and ice throughout the week, which is raising the potential for some generation and transmission challenges for Entergy's operating companies and its neighboring utilities.

The current load forecasts are approaching an all-time winter peak, even greater than those experienced during the polar vortex of January 2019.

These conditions are spread across the country, including the area served by the Midcontinent Independent System Coordinator that manages transmission and generation needs for the Entergy operating companies and other utilities. MISO projects whether it will have sufficient power generation to address increased demand and resource uncertainties the cold weather can bring.

MISO will direct its members to take additional actions if generation or transmission sufficiency changes.

Extreme cold can cause operational issues for our power generation facilities by adversely affecting systems and instrumentation that could result in a generator suddenly going offline and not producing power.

We have taken steps to prepare and protect our assets for the extreme cold as part of our winter weather preparations, as well as placing additional power generation into service.

  • We have cancelled planned outages and returned all available lines to service.
  • Preparation steps have included adding extra personnel and contractors who are checking equipment every 30 minutes. During these 30-minute checks, personnel are checking to ensure equipment is still energized and there are no trips. Crews also placed meters on the circuits to check for energization.
  • We have doubled insulated critical infrastructure lines, secured extra fuel, added heaters and are using antifreeze.
  • Crews will also keep equipment running so no issues arise when starting and stopping.

Extreme cold can also cause impact the gas supply.

  • Plants are proactively working with gas companies on supply and availability. Crews have built wind breaks and added heaters to prevent any freezing.

Regardless, these are extreme conditions creating high demand for electricity over the next few days. Some ways customers can help us manage through this period:

  • Lower the central thermostat to 68 degrees.
  • Open blinds, drapes and curtains to let in warmth from the sun.
  • Delay laundry, washing dishes, bathing and other non-essential uses of electricity until this appeal for conservation has ended.
  • Wash clothes with cold water, cook foods at the lowest possible setting and refrain from opening the oven door while baking.
  • Don't allow warmed air to escape from the home.
Texas Editorial Team

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 14 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2021 21:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENTERGY CORPORATION
11:47aENTERGY : Mississippi Winter Storm Alert – 2/14/21 @ 5 p.m.
PU
10:51aENTERGY : Louisiana Winter Storm Alert – 2/14/21 @ 3 p.m.
PU
10:51aENTERGY : Preparing for Extreme Cold
PU
06:55aENTERGY : Texas Winter Storm Alert — 2/14/21 @ 8 a.m.
PU
04:53aENTERGY : Texas Winter Storm Alert — 2/13/21 @ 6 p.m.
PU
02/13ENTERGY : Mississippi Winter Storm Alert – 2/13/21 @ 5 p.m.
PU
02/13ENTERGY : System Winter Storm Alert - 2/13/21 @ 5 p.m.
PU
02/13ENTERGY : Mississippi Winter Storm Alert – 2/13/21 @ 9 a.m.
PU
02/12ENTERGY : Texas Winter Storm Alert — 2/12/21 @ 4 p.m.
PU
02/12ENTERGY : Winter Storm Preparations – Louisiana Update 2/12/21
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 562 M - -
Net income 2020 1 122 M - -
Net Debt 2020 21 252 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
Yield 2020 3,96%
Capitalization 19 000 M 19 000 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,81x
EV / Sales 2021 3,78x
Nbr of Employees 13 635
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 113,35 $
Last Close Price 94,89 $
Spread / Highest target 33,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION-4.96%19 000
NEXTERA ENERGY7.75%162 924
ENEL S.P.A.2.32%104 307
IBERDROLA, S.A.-7.65%81 125
ORSTED A/S-16.20%71 334
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.90%69 072
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ