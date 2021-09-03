Insights > Entergy Provides Generators to NORD for Cooling Centers

By: Maleiya Porter-Jones • Communications Specialist II

09/03/2021

One of the most challenging things about Hurricane season is that it is brings high temperatures and humidity. At Entergy, safety is a core value for our employees and our customers, which is why we have partnered with New Orleans Recreational Development to provide generators to its facilities for residents to cool off, hydrate and charge their phones, while our crews continue to restore power in the greater New Orleans area.

Residents who are at highest risk of heat-related illness include people 65 and older, children younger than two and people with chronic diseases or mental illness. We encourage everyone to visit one of the seven cooling centers during the day. All centers are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Locations include:

Cut Off Recreation Center (6600 Belgrade St.)

Gernon Brown Recreation Center (1001 Harrison Ave.)

Milne Recreation Center (5420 Franklin Ave.)

Stallings St. Claude Recreation Center (4300 St. Claude)

John P. Lyons Recreation Center (624 Louisiana Ave.)

Joe W. Brown Recreation Center (5601 Read Blvd.)

Rosenwald Recreation Center (1120 S. Broad Ave.)

Personal generators are very useful following a disaster, but they also can be hazardous. Providing your own emergency power is safer when you follow some basic guidelines. For helpful tips to operate your portable generator, visit entergynewsroom.com/storm-center/generators/ or call 1-800-ENTERGY (368-3749).

We continuously keep our customers informed throughout a storm using the following channels:

Visit entergy.com/hurricaneida/ for updates.

Download our free app for your smartphone at entergy.com/app.

Sign up for text alerts by texting REG to 36778 and have your account number and ZIP code handy. The registration pattern is as follows including spaces: REG (account number) (ZIP code). Once registered, text OUT to 36778 to report an outage. You can also report an outage online as a guest.

Visit the Entergy Storm Center website and entergy.com/hurricaneida/etr/ .

Follow us on Twitter.com/entergy or Facebook.com/entergy.

Call us at 800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243).

The Entergy Storm Center has storm safety, preparation and restoration information that is updated throughout the day.

