Entergy : Restoration Times Now Available for Louisiana Customers Following Zeta

Insights > Restoration Times Now Available for Louisiana Customers Following Zeta

By: Brandon Scardigli • Sr. Communications Specialist

10/30/2020

Entergy's Louisiana utilities have set estimated restoration times for most customers affected by Hurricane Zeta. A list of those times broken down by parish are below.

As of 9 p.m. Friday, crews have successfully restored power to more than 245,000 customers who lost service following Zeta, which at the peak caused more than 480,000 outages for customers in Louisiana.

A storm team of approximately 5,700 from 13 states is on the ground and working to safely to restore all customers. With the assessment process nearing completion, our scouts have found damage to approximately 2,489 poles, 1,579 spans of wire and 479 transformers.

As we continue to restore power, we want to make sure customers can safely accept it when it becomes available. We ask that customers check for damaged electrical equipment that is attached to their home or business and to contact an electrician to make any needed repairs. For information on your home's electrical equipment, visit our Entergy Storm Center. If damage has been repaired by a qualified electrician, call 1-800-ENTERGY to generate a service-reconnection work order.

To view restoration times, visit the View Outage Map and click on the restoration information link at the top of the page.

Stay Safe

Customers are reminded that there is no way to know if a downed line or other electrical equipment is energized or not, so if you see one, keep your distance and call 1-800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243).

Those choosing to use portable electric generators should do so in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions. Customers must never connect a generator directly to a building's wiring without a licensed electrician disconnecting the house wiring from Entergy's service. Otherwise, it can create a safety hazard for the customer or our linemen working to restore power. And it may damage the generator or the house wiring.

Restoration workers who discover a generator attached directly to Entergy's system will work with the customer to disconnect the generator. As a last resort, the restoration worker will disconnect the customer's service connection to Entergy, which may take an extended time to reconnect due to the extensive restoration effort underway. A set of generator safety tips can be found at entergynewsroom.com/storm-center/safety/.

Entergy urges customers to keep streets open for local emergency vehicles and workers. Additionally, crews will continue to practice social distancing and Entergy asks that customers do the same. For the safety of crews and other first responders, please stay away from work zones. Customers needing assistance should call 1-800-ENTERGY.

Parish Restoration Information

Jefferson Parish

Number of outages as of 7 p.m.: 120,657

Estimated restoration times:

Kenner (University City, Airport Area and Rivertown): Majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by end of day Sunday, November 1.

Metairie - Cleary Ave. to 17th Street Canal/Parish Line north of Airline Dr. includes Old Metairie, Lakeside Mall, Bonnabel and Bucktown: Majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by end of day Sunday, November 1.

Metairie - David Dr. to Cleary Ave/North of West Metairie to the Lakefront includes areas near Clearview Mall, East Jefferson Hospital, Transcontinental area: Majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by end of day Monday, November 2.

Jefferson - Elmwood, Old Jefferson which includes areas near Ochsner Jefferson Campus, Harahan and River Ridge: Majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by end of day Monday, November 2.

(Westbank)

Avondale: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Monday, November 2.

Bridge City: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Monday, November 2.

Waggaman: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Tuesday, November 3.

Gretna: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1.

Harvey: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1.

Marrero: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1.

Terrytown: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1.

Westwego: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1.

Lafourche Parish

Number of outages as of 7 p.m.: 6,676

Estimated restoration times: Due to extensive damage, Entergy continues to evaluate alternate solutions to restore service to customers as quickly and safely as possible.

Orleans Parish

Number of outages as of 7 p.m.: 71,198

7th Ward: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2.

Broadmoor: The majority of customers will be restored by Sunday, November 1 Broadmoor includes areas in and around Broadmoor and Fontainbleu.

Bywater: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Bywater includes areas in and around Bywater, Marigny, and St. Claude.

Carrollton: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Carrollton includes areas in and around East Carrollton, Leonidas, Hollygrove Dixon, Gert Town, Black Pearl.

Central Business District: All customers who can safely receive power have been restored.

Central City: The majority of customers will be restored by Sunday, November 1. Central City includes areas in and around Central City, BW Cooper, Milan, and Ferret.

Desire: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Desire includes areas in and around Desire and Florida.

(East Orleans)

New Orleans East: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. East Orleans includes areas in and around Pines Village, Plum Orchard, Read Blvd. East and West, and Lake Forest.

French Quarter: All customers who can safely receive power have been restored.

Garden District: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Garden District includes areas in and around Touro, Irish Channel, Lower Garden District, St Thomas.

Gentilly: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Gentilly includes areas in and around Fairgrounds, St Bernard, Dillard, Filmore, St Anthony, Milneberg, Gentilly Terrace.

Lake Vista: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2.

Lakeshore: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2.

Lakeview: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Lakeview includes areas in and around West End, Lakewood, Navarre.

Little Woods: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2.

Lower 9th Ward: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Lower 9th ward includes areas in and around Lower 9th ward and Holy Cross.

Mid-City/City Park: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Mid-City includes areas in and around Mid-City and Bayou St John neighborhoods.

Ponchatrain Park: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2.

St Rock: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2.

Treme: The majority of customers will be restored by Sunday, November 1. Treme includes areas in and around Treme and Iberville

Uptown: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Uptown includes areas in and around Uptown, Audubon, and Riverside neighborhoods

Venetian Isles: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2.

Village De L'est: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2.

Algiers (Westbank)

Algiers Point: The majority of customers will be restored Sunday, November 1.

Aurora: The majority of customers will be Saturday, October 31.

Cut Off: The majority of customers will be Friday, October 30.

English Turn: The majority of customers will be Friday, October 30.

Lakewood Estates: The majority of customers will be Saturday, October 31.

Lower Coast: The majority of customers will be Saturday, October 31.

McCleandonville: The majority of customers will be Saturday, October 31.

Park Timbers: The majority of customers will be Saturday, October 31.

Real Timbers: The majority of customers will be Friday, October 30.

Tall Timbers: The majority of customers will be Friday, October 30.

Walnut Bend: The majority of customers will be Saturday, October 31.

Plaquemines Parish

Number of outages as of 7 p.m.: 6,926

Estimated restoration times: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Tuesday, November 3, with the exception Myrtle Grove to Pointe A Lahache.

Belle Chase: Due to extensive damage, Entergy continues to evaluate alternate solutions to restore service to customers as quickly and safely as possible.

St. Bernard Parish

Number of outages as of 7 p.m.: 19,877

Estimated restoration times:

Meraux: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Monday, November 2.

Violet: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Monday, November 2.

Arabi: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Wednesday, November 4.

Chalmette: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Wednesday, November 4.

Poydras: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Thursday, November 5.

Braithwaite: Due to extensive damage, Entergy continues to evaluate alternate solutions to restore service to customers as quickly and safely as possible.

Pointe A Lahache: Due to extensive damage, Entergy continues to evaluate alternate solutions to restore service to customers as quickly and safely as possible.

Lower St. Bernard: Due to extensive damage, Entergy continues to evaluate alternate solutions to restore service to customers as quickly and safely as possible.

St. Charles Parish

Number of outages as of 7 p.m.: 8,912

Estimated restoration times:

Ama: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1.

Luling: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Saturday, October 31.

Boutte: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Saturday, October 31.

Paradis: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Saturday, October 31.

New Sarpy: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1.

Destrehan: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1.

Saint Rose: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Saturday, October 31.

Terrebonne Parish

Number of outages as of 7 p.m.: 7,775

Estimated restoration times:

Houma (Friendswood Subdivision and surrounding area): The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Friday, October 30.

Country Drive: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Friday, October 30.

Woodlawn Ranch and Hwy 56 to Chauvin: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Friday, October 30.

Grand Caillou Road and surrounding area: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Friday, October 30.

Slater and Robert St./East Park: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored Friday, October 30.

We will continuously keep our customers informed through the following channels:

Download our free app for your smartphone at entergy.com/app.

Sign up for text alerts by texting REG to 36778 and have your account number and ZIP code handy. The registration pattern is as follows, including spaces: REG (account number) (ZIP code). Once registered, text OUT to 36778 to report an outage. You can also report an outage online as a guest.

Visit the Entergy Storm Center website and our View Outages.

Follow us on Twitter.com/EntergyLA or Facebook.com/EntergyLA and Twitter.com/EntergyNOLA or Facebook.com/EntergyNOLA.

Call us at 800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243).

The Entergy Storm Center has storm safety, preparation and restoration information that is updated throughout the day.