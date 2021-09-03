Entergy : Restoration Times Now Available for all Louisiana, including Hardest Hit Areas

News Center > Restoration Times Now Available for all Louisiana, including Hardest Hit Areas

09/03/2021

Entergy now has estimated restoration times for all customers affected by Hurricane Ida across Southeast Louisiana. Despite extensive damage across the region, crews have nearly completed assessing the full damage from the storm. The company continues to direct its more than 23,000-person strong workforce toward restoring customers as safely and as quickly is possible.

Since Ida's landfall, Entergy crews have restored 193,000 customers across Louisiana following peak outages of 902,000.

The company announced restoration times for most customers earlier this morning. As damage assessments came in throughout the day, teams were able to better provide clearer times of restoration for those more-impacted areas in the direct path of Ida.

'The damage our crews have encountered is sobering,' said Philip May, president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana. 'We know our restoration work is critical to start the road to recovery for the region. We have assembled a massive workforce and will continue to make substantial progress in the coming days.'

ESTIMATED RESTORATION TIMES:

Ascension Parish Sept. 7 Assumption Parish Sept. 22 East and West Feliciana Parish Sept. 3 East Bank of Jefferson Parish Sept. 8 East Baton Rouge Parish Sept. 6 Iberville Parish Sept. 3 Lafourche Parish Sept. 29* Livingston Parish Sept. 7 Lower Jefferson Parish Sept.29* Orleans Parish Sept. 8 Plaquemines Parish with the exception of Belle Chasse which will be Sept. 10 Sept. 29 * St. Bernard Parish Sept. 7 St. Charles Parish Sept. 29* St. James Parish Sept. 17 St. John Parish Sept. 17 St. Tammany Parish Sept. 10 Tangipahoa Parish Sept. 17 Terrebonne Parish Sept. 29* Washington Parish Sept. 10 Westbank of Jefferson Parish Sept. 8 West Baton Rouge Parish Sept. 3

* These represent no later than dates and the company will explore every option to expedite restoration.

Please note restoration dates represent the vast majority of customers for a given parish and a few customers in the most affected areas could still be without power for longer.

While we are able to provide breakdowns by parish, more detailed information will be made available as the restoration effort continues. Please note, our process will prioritize critical infrastructure first, followed by the repairs that will get the largest number of customers on at once. We expect to begin powering critical facilities and other social infrastructure within each parish well in advance of the anticipated restoration date.

Crews have identified nearly 17,000 downed poles, nearly 5 million feet of downed wire and more than 3,700 damaged transformers.

As crews work to restore service, customers using generators should ensure they are taking all safety precautions.

The company is committed to continuing to update its communities with information as we go forward and recover from this catastrophic event.

For additional information on the company's restoration efforts following Hurricane Ida, visit entergy.com/hurricaneida.

