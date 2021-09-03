Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Entergy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Entergy : Restoration Times Now Available for all Louisiana, including Hardest Hit Areas

09/03/2021 | 10:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Center > Restoration Times Now Available for all Louisiana, including Hardest Hit Areas

For Immediate Release
Restoration Times Now Available for all Louisiana, including Hardest Hit Areas

09/03/2021

Contact
Brandon Scardigli|(504) 576-4132|bscardi@entergy.com

Entergy now has estimated restoration times for all customers affected by Hurricane Ida across Southeast Louisiana. Despite extensive damage across the region, crews have nearly completed assessing the full damage from the storm. The company continues to direct its more than 23,000-person strong workforce toward restoring customers as safely and as quickly is possible.

Since Ida's landfall, Entergy crews have restored 193,000 customers across Louisiana following peak outages of 902,000.

The company announced restoration times for most customers earlier this morning. As damage assessments came in throughout the day, teams were able to better provide clearer times of restoration for those more-impacted areas in the direct path of Ida.

'The damage our crews have encountered is sobering,' said Philip May, president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana. 'We know our restoration work is critical to start the road to recovery for the region. We have assembled a massive workforce and will continue to make substantial progress in the coming days.'

ESTIMATED RESTORATION TIMES:

Ascension Parish

Sept. 7

Assumption Parish

Sept. 22

East and West Feliciana Parish

Sept. 3

East Bank of Jefferson Parish

Sept. 8

East Baton Rouge Parish

Sept. 6

Iberville Parish

Sept. 3

Lafourche Parish

Sept. 29*

Livingston Parish

Sept. 7

Lower Jefferson Parish

Sept.29*

Orleans Parish

Sept. 8

Plaquemines Parish with the exception of Belle Chasse which will be Sept. 10

Sept. 29 *

St. Bernard Parish

Sept. 7

St. Charles Parish

Sept. 29*

St. James Parish

Sept. 17

St. John Parish

Sept. 17

St. Tammany Parish

Sept. 10

Tangipahoa Parish

Sept. 17

Terrebonne Parish

Sept. 29*

Washington Parish

Sept. 10

Westbank of Jefferson Parish

Sept. 8

West Baton Rouge Parish

Sept. 3

* These represent no later than dates and the company will explore every option to expedite restoration.

Please note restoration dates represent the vast majority of customers for a given parish and a few customers in the most affected areas could still be without power for longer.

While we are able to provide breakdowns by parish, more detailed information will be made available as the restoration effort continues. Please note, our process will prioritize critical infrastructure first, followed by the repairs that will get the largest number of customers on at once. We expect to begin powering critical facilities and other social infrastructure within each parish well in advance of the anticipated restoration date.

Crews have identified nearly 17,000 downed poles, nearly 5 million feet of downed wire and more than 3,700 damaged transformers.

As crews work to restore service, customers using generators should ensure they are taking all safety precautions.

The company is committed to continuing to update its communities with information as we go forward and recover from this catastrophic event.

For additional information on the company's restoration efforts following Hurricane Ida, visit entergy.com/hurricaneida.

Entergy New Orleans, LLC is an electric and gas utility that serves Louisiana's Orleans Parish. The company provides electricity to more than 200,000 customers and natural gas to more than 108,000 customers. Entergy New Orleans, LLC is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation.

Entergy Louisiana, LLC provides electric service to more than 1 million customers and natural gas service to more than 93,000 customers in the greater Baton Rouge area. It has operations in southern, central and northern Louisiana.

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and retail distribution operations. Entergy delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy owns and operates one of the cleanest large-scale U.S. power generating fleets with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 7,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Entergy has annual revenues of $10 billion and more than 13,000 employees. Learn more at entergy.com and follow @Entergy on social media.

-30-

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2021 02:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENTERGY CORPORATION
09/03ENTERGY : Restoration Times Now Available for all Louisiana, including Hardest H..
PU
09/03Largest Louisiana oil refineries coming back to life after Ida
RE
09/03ENTERGY : Baton Rouge, La. Restoration - Sept. 3, 2021
PU
09/03AFTER THE STORM : The Real Dangers of Portable Generators
PU
09/03HURRICANE IDA DAILY NEWS CONFERENCE : 30 a.m.
PU
09/03ENTERGY : Up to the Challenge
PU
09/03ENTERGY : Arkansas Lineworker Apprenticeship Info Available at Job Fair Sept. 8-..
PU
09/03ENTERGY : Provides Generators to NORD for Cooling Centers
PU
09/03ENTERGY : Mississippi Storm Update – 9/3/21 @ 10 a.m.
PU
09/03ENTERGY : System Hurricane Ida Update – 9/3/21 @ 9 a.m.
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENTERGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 787 M - -
Net income 2021 1 220 M - -
Net Debt 2021 24 456 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 3,44%
Capitalization 22 619 M 22 619 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,36x
EV / Sales 2022 4,25x
Nbr of Employees 13 400
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 112,56 $
Average target price 120,31 $
Spread / Average Target 6,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Elnitsky Senior VP-Engineering & Technical Services
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION12.74%22 619
NEXTERA ENERGY11.07%169 653
ENEL S.P.A.-5.90%93 879
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION16.48%82 050
IBERDROLA, S.A.-9.79%77 832
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.82%70 783