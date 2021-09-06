News Center > Entergy Restores 50% of Louisiana Customers Following Ida

09/06/2021

After eight days of restoration work, crews across southeast Louisiana have restored power more than half of all customers who were affected by Hurricane Ida.

Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans have restored a combined 457,000 customers out of the peak of 902,000 that lost service. Entergy New Orleans has restored nearly 70% of customers impacted.

The damage from Ida's historic intensity caused severe damage across the Entergy system in southeast Louisiana. The eye wall, which brings the most damaging winds and intense rainfall, passed nearby Taft and Laplace, Louisiana, causing widespread damage. This includes 30,679 poles, 36,469 spans of wire and 5,959 transformers. In total, the number of damaged or destroyed poles from Ida is more than hurricanes Katrina, Ike, Delta and Zeta combined.

'We have made significant progress in getting the lights back on for our customers in spite of all the challenges we are facing,' said John Hawkins, Entergy's vice president of distribution operations. 'Our crews are encountering massive damage - particularly in the hardest-hit areas. We have assembled a storm team of nearly 26,000 people who will not stop until the last light is back on. I want to thank our customers for their patience as we work to restore power to our communities.'

For a full list of restoration times, customers can visit entergy.com/hurricaneida/etr.

As Entergy continues to restore power, customers should ensure they can accept power when it becomes available. Check for damage to the electrical equipment attached to your home or business and contact an electrician to make needed repairs. For information on your home's electrical equipment, visit our Storm Center site. If damage has been repaired by a qualified electrician, call 1-800-ENTERGY to generate a service-reconnection work order. Customers may see that their neighbors have power restored before they do. That could mean that each customer is served by two different parts of the electric grid.

While work is being completed to restore power across southeast Louisiana, customers are reminded to keep safety in mind. Always avoid downed power lines and electric equipment and use caution when clearing debris from around your home or business for your safety. For safety tips, including proper generator use, visit entergynewsroom.com/storm-center/safety/.

Entergy urges customers to keep streets open for local emergency vehicles and workers. Additionally, crews will continue to practice social distancing and Entergy asks that customers do the same. For the safety of crews and other first responders, please stay away from work zones. Customers needing assistance should call 1-800-ENTERGY.

Restoration Times Updated Regularly

Preliminary estimated restoration times have been communicated for all affected customers. We are regularly communicating with customers to provide up-to-date and accurate information, to help them plan appropriately. Follow our official updates through EntergyStormCenter.com, @Entergy on social media, Entergy's smartphone app, and direct text messages.

Restoration times extend to no later than Sept. 29, even for the hardest hit communities.

Note: Estimates are subject to change, and we are exploring every option to expedite power restoration. Rest assured, we will not stop until the last light is back on in our communities.

Entergy New Orleans, LLC is an electric and gas utility that serves Louisiana's Orleans Parish. The company provides electricity to more than 200,000 customers and natural gas to more than 108,000 customers.

Entergy Louisiana, LLC provides electric service to more than 1 million customers and natural gas service to more than 93,000 customers in the greater Baton Rouge area. It has operations in southern, central and northern Louisiana. Both companies are subsidiaries of Entergy Corporation.

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 8,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and approximately 13,600 employees.

