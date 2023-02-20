Entergy : Spring is near, prepare for hit or miss weather

Insights > Spring is near, prepare for hit or miss weather

By: Texas Editorial Team

02/20/2023

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Spring symbolizes a new beginning, but when it comes to seasonal changes, the uncertainty of weather remains. Severe Weather Awareness Week for the state of Texas is Feburary 20 - 26.

Entergy Texas plans and trains all year to respond and restore power when extreme, unpredictable weather causes power outages and downed power lines. The cycle of planning, preparation and training prepares the company for every weather situation.

Extreme weather events are increasing in strength and frequency across our region. Monitoring weather patterns is essential to making sure our crews are ready to respond and restore power, should our service be impacted.

Additionally, Entergy Texas has implemented changes to harden and modernize its infrastructure. The investments will helpimprove grid resiliency and minimize power disruptions for customers.

As we begin to enter the new season, we're encouraging customers to prepare now for unexpected weather.

Make a plan

Prepare for extreme weather in advance by assembling an emergency kit of basic supplies. Knowing exactly when and where severe weather will occur is unlikely, so preparing in advance is critical. Entergy Texas can help customers prepare with tips on developing a family plan and preparing an emergency kit of basic supplies. For more information, visit entergynewsroom.com/storm-center/plankit.

After stocking up, customers should ensure they have several ways of getting severe weather warnings. Install a smartphone app that will alert you when severe weather is in the area or sign up for emergency alerts that are available for customers. A weather radio with a loud alarm can also help when severe weather threatens overnight.

For additional information on preparing for severe weather, visit entergynewsroom.com/storm-center/preparation.

Stay informed

Knowing how to communicate with Entergy Texasafter a storm is important. There are several ways to stay informed and report outages and downed power lines: