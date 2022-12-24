Entergy : Statement on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission orders on System Energy Resources, Inc.

News Center > Statement on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission orders on System Energy Resources, Inc.

NEW ORLEANS - Entergy released the following statement in response to the Dec. 23, 2022 orders issued by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on claims filed against System Energy Resources, Inc., the Entergy subsidiary that owns the majority of Grand Gulf Nuclear Station. On the uncertain tax position rate proceedings, based on FERC's remedy, no additional refunds are due to customers beyond those previously provided in 2021.

"We believe yesterday's FERC orders are a positive step toward resolving a number of long-standing issues raised by our local regulators. While we disagree with some elements of FERC's findings, in particular its ruling on the sale leaseback claim, we are pleased with FERC's remedy that no additional refunds are due to customers beyond those already provided in 2021 on the uncertain tax positions taken by SERI. Entergy has consistently maintained that our tax strategy was in the best interest of our customers and ultimately provided them with millions of dollars in savings. The company looks forward to continuing to work with our regulators to resolve any remaining outstanding FERC issues for the benefit of our customers."