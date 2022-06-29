Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Entergy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:12 2022-06-29 pm EDT
111.95 USD   +0.08%
01:52pENTERGY : Summer heat can increase power usage, utility bills
PU
12:01pENTERGY : How to keep your upstairs cooler this summer
PU
11:00aMizuho Securities Adjusts Entergy's Price Target to $123 From $127, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Entergy : Summer heat can increase power usage, utility bills

06/29/2022 | 01:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Center > Summer heat can increase power usage, utility bills

For Immediate Release
Summer heat can increase power usage, utility bills

06/29/2022

Entergy Mississippi offers options to manage costs, get help with bills

JACKSON, Miss. - Many factors can impact energy bills, including the summer heat, which often results in people lowering the temperature on their thermostat and pushing their air conditioner into overdrive. However, using this method to stay cool on the hottest days of the year can significantly increase your electricity use and, subsequently, your bill.

But there are ways to stay comfortable and keep your bill affordable! Entergy recommends simple energy-efficiency tips, like closing blinds and curtains, and keeping the thermostat set on 78 degrees or the highest comfortable temperature. These free or low-cost steps can go a long way in conserving energy. However, if you have already received a high bill, here are six helpful options to manage costs or get help:

  • Level Billing - Entergy averages your bill over a rolling 12-month period, so you have a consistent bill each month of the year. Pay about the same every month, with no surprises.
  • Pick-A-Date - Choose what day of the month you get billed to line up with your budget and manage your cash flow.
  • Deferred Payment - Talk with us about your situation and we may be able to make deferred payment arrangements. Call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749).
  • Payment Extension - Qualifying customers who need additional time to pay their bill can call our automated answering system at 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) or request an extension through myEntergy.
  • Power to Care - Through Entergy's The Power to Care program, local nonprofit agencies can provide emergency bill payment assistance to seniors and disabled individuals in crisis. Find out more at https://www.entergy-mississippi.com/bill-help/.
  • LIHEAP - LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) provides money to help people with energy bills and other energy-related expenses. LIHEAP is funded through the federal government and works with community action agencies to help people pay for and keep electric service in their homes. For information on how to apply visit https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/community-services/liheap/.

Entergy also encourages customers to download the company's mobile phone app to monitor usage (if you have a smart meter) to be more energy efficient before the next bill arrives.

Entergy's Entergy Solutions program can also help. The program offers free in-home energy assessments and rebates to help reduce the up-front cost of installing energy-efficient equipment, such as high-efficiency HVAC tune-ups, insulation, air sealing and duct sealing.

Customers can also buy energy-efficiency products and upgrades through an online marketplace.

Customers who are behind on bill payments or have a concern about their bill should reach out to the company either online or by phone at 1-800 ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749). Our representatives can investigate your account or describe available bill help options that may work best for you and your family.

About Entergy Mississippi

Entergy Mississippi, LLC provides electricity to approximately 461,000 customers in 45 counties. Entergy Mississippi is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and retail distribution operations. Entergy delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy owns and operates one of the cleanest large-scale U.S. power generating fleets with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 7,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Entergy has annual revenues of $10 billion and approximately 12,500 employees.

-30-

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 17:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENTERGY CORPORATION
01:52pENTERGY : Summer heat can increase power usage, utility bills
PU
12:01pENTERGY : How to keep your upstairs cooler this summer
PU
11:00aMizuho Securities Adjusts Entergy's Price Target to $123 From $127, Maintains Buy Ratin..
MT
06/28Entergy completes sale of Palisades Power Plant to Holtec
PR
06/28Nuclear Asset Management Company, LLC acquired Entergy Nuclear Palisades, LLC from Ente..
CI
06/24ENTERGY : The first week of summer makes its mark
PU
06/23ENTERGY : Outage update for Monticello customers
PU
06/23ENTERGY : Mississippi customers will receive lower energy bills resulting from MPSC settle..
PU
06/23ENTERGY CORP /DE/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
06/23ENTERGY : grant to help transport and house patients receiving cancer treatment
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENTERGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 809 M - -
Net income 2022 1 294 M - -
Net Debt 2022 28 100 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,6x
Yield 2022 3,64%
Capitalization 22 747 M 22 747 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,31x
EV / Sales 2023 4,28x
Nbr of Employees 12 369
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 111,85 $
Average target price 122,76 $
Spread / Average Target 9,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Elnitsky Senior VP-Engineering & Technical Services
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION-0.71%22 747
NEXTERA ENERGY-18.12%150 166
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.76%81 378
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.61%75 035
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.26%68 047
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-0.04%63 780