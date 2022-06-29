Entergy : Summer heat can increase power usage, utility bills

News Center > Summer heat can increase power usage, utility bills

06/29/2022

Entergy Mississippi offers options to manage costs, get help with bills

JACKSON, Miss. - Many factors can impact energy bills, including the summer heat, which often results in people lowering the temperature on their thermostat and pushing their air conditioner into overdrive. However, using this method to stay cool on the hottest days of the year can significantly increase your electricity use and, subsequently, your bill.

But there are ways to stay comfortable and keep your bill affordable! Entergy recommends simple energy-efficiency tips, like closing blinds and curtains, and keeping the thermostat set on 78 degrees or the highest comfortable temperature. These free or low-cost steps can go a long way in conserving energy. However, if you have already received a high bill, here are six helpful options to manage costs or get help:

Level Billing - Entergy averages your bill over a rolling 12-month period, so you have a consistent bill each month of the year. Pay about the same every month, with no surprises.



- Entergy averages your bill over a rolling 12-month period, so you have a consistent bill each month of the year. Pay about the same every month, with no surprises. Pick-A-Date - Choose what day of the month you get billed to line up with your budget and manage your cash flow.



- Choose what day of the month you get billed to line up with your budget and manage your cash flow. Deferred Payment - Talk with us about your situation and we may be able to make deferred payment arrangements. Call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749).



- Talk with us about your situation and we may be able to make deferred payment arrangements. Call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749). Payment Extension - Qualifying customers who need additional time to pay their bill can call our automated answering system at 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) or request an extension through myEntergy.



- Qualifying customers who need additional time to pay their bill can call our automated answering system at 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) or request an extension through myEntergy. Power to Care - Through Entergy's The Power to Care program, local nonprofit agencies can provide emergency bill payment assistance to seniors and disabled individuals in crisis. Find out more at https://www.entergy-mississippi.com/bill-help/.



- Through Entergy's The Power to Care program, local nonprofit agencies can provide emergency bill payment assistance to seniors and disabled individuals in crisis. Find out more at https://www.entergy-mississippi.com/bill-help/. LIHEAP - LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) provides money to help people with energy bills and other energy-related expenses. LIHEAP is funded through the federal government and works with community action agencies to help people pay for and keep electric service in their homes. For information on how to apply visit https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/community-services/liheap/.

Entergy also encourages customers to download the company's mobile phone app to monitor usage (if you have a smart meter) to be more energy efficient before the next bill arrives.

Entergy's Entergy Solutions program can also help. The program offers free in-home energy assessments and rebates to help reduce the up-front cost of installing energy-efficient equipment, such as high-efficiency HVAC tune-ups, insulation, air sealing and duct sealing.

Customers can also buy energy-efficiency products and upgrades through an online marketplace.

Customers who are behind on bill payments or have a concern about their bill should reach out to the company either online or by phone at 1-800 ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749). Our representatives can investigate your account or describe available bill help options that may work best for you and your family.

