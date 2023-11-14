News Release > Entergy Texas' Bolivar Peninsula Reliability Project moves to next phase of construction

11/13/2023

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas - Entergy Texas continues to make progress on a $110 million reliability project designed to improve service and double the amount of electricity supply available to serve Bolivar Peninsula customers. The company's Bolivar Peninsula Reliability Project is a combination of new construction and equipment upgrades to help meet the growing electrical demand in the area.

Crews have successfully prepared the land at project sites to make way for two new substations known as Palms and Port Bolivar. The next phase of construction includes installing utility poles, building new distribution lines and setting the proper foundation at the new Palms and Port Bolivar substation sites. The project's electrical infrastructure is being built to the latest storm resiliency standards, meaning it's designed to be strong enough to withstand the increased strength and frequency of storms.

"Through the end of the year, Bolivar Peninsula residents can expect to see the foundations completed and chain walls installed to elevate the electrical equipment 20' in the air for flood mitigation," said James Nicholson, project manager at Entergy Texas. "After the chain walls are installed, we'll begin to install electrical equipment, and that work will continue into early 2024."

Approximately six miles of new underground conductor and 19 miles of new overhead conductor will be connected to the two existing substations, Bluewater and Sandy Shores, and the two new substations, Palms and Port Bolivar. Additional feeds and multiple self-healing networks, which identify and repair outages and performance issues before they happen, will also help support the area's reliability and expected load growth for the future.

To receive direct messages regarding project milestones, Entergy Texas encourages customers to log in to myEntergy and ensure their contact information is up to date.

For more information on the Bolivar Peninsula Reliability Project, visit www.entergy-texas.com/bolivar.