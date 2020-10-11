Insights > Entergy Texas Hurricane Delta Restoration Update - 10/11/20 @ 3:30 p.m.

By: Texas Editorial Team

10/11/2020

Hurricane Delta

October 11, 2020 Sunday, 3:30 pm Update

As of 3:30pm, Entergy Texas has 50,204 customers currently without power, which is down from 108,891 at the peak of the storm. The remaining outages are primarily concentrated in the Beaumont, Orange, and Port Arthur areas. Entergy Texas has restored power to approximately 58,000 customers. Currently, Entergy Texas has over 2,000 resources currently engaged in the restoration effort.

Crews are encountering areas with significant damage across the region. As we work to restore customers, we focus on the cases that allow us to get the most customers back on soonest, and then work our way to the smaller cases. As crews narrow in on the hardest hit areas, they will begin handling those smaller cases that are tied to fewer customers.

Our high voltage transmission line damage assessments are 100 percent complete and assessments indicate minimal transmission damage, which will allow for facilities to be restored much more quickly than in Hurricane Laura. Crews will be repairing portions of our 69KV and 230KV lines to continue support of the dual source ties on our system.

Based on our initial damage assessments, Entergy Texas expects to restore most customers in the Beaumont, Orange and Port Arthur areas by Wednesday, Oct 14. There may be some customers in especially hard-hit areas that will be restored by Friday, Oct 16.

Beaumont Network

As of 3:30pm, there are 15,473 customers without power in the Beaumont network which includes China, Fannett, Nome and Sour Lake. There are currently more than 250 additional workers in the area to assist with restoration, and additional resources are expected. There are currently more than 500 additional workers in the area to assist with restoration.

Damage assessments are 70 percent complete and crews have identified:

110 poles down

30 transformers blown

60,000 feet of wire that need replacement.

Restoration workers continue making repairs in:

South Beaumont - the Avenues, areas along Washington Blvd, areas near Lamar University, areas near Washington Blvd and 11th St

Central Beaumont -Oaks Historic District, downtown Beaumont, Charlton-Pollard area

North Beaumont - between Concord Rd and Magnolia Ave, near Delaware at 11th St.

West Beaumont -areas near Folsom Dr and Crow Rd, near Gladys Ave and Edson Dr, in the Caldwood area, Delaware St west of Eastex Freeway, Dowlen West neighborhood

Fannett - areas off Hwy 365

China/Sour Lake - Sour Lake Rd area

Orange Network

As of 3:30pm, there are 7,622 customers without power across the Orange, Vidor, Mauriceville and Bridge City areas. Damage assessments are 55 percent complete. Orange has about 250 total workers - 206 Linemen and 44 Support, including 20 Scouts.

We have identified the following damage across our Orange network:

9 Transformer damages discovered

29 broken poles

19,500 feet of wire down (78 spans)

36 trees on lines

9 Cross-arms

30 Service secondary wires

Crews will be working in the following areas:

Bridge City - Bessie Heights, Bridge City Substation

Mauriceville - Hwy 62 area, north of Mauriceville

Orangefield - Lawrence Rd. area

Orange - Country Club (Greenway & Monterey)

Pine Forest - Lakeview Cutoff area

Vidor - South Vidor (Hampton Substation), North of I-10, Hwy 12 area (Mayhaw Substation), Main St. north of I-10, Rose City area (Vi-way Substation), N. Vidor (Merlin Substation)

West Orange - Western Ave.

Areas planned for Restoration by Sunday night in the Orange network includes:

Orange - Cove area, Country Club area (Greenway & Monterey), Pine Hurst

Mauriceville - FM1136

Vidor - South Vidor (Hampton Substation), Evangeline Dr. (Mayhaw Substation), Rose City (Vi-Way Substation)

Pine Forest - Lakeview Cutoff area

Orangefield - Lawrence Rd. area

West Orange - Western Ave. area

Areas Restored in the Orange network includes:

Bridge City - Bessie Heights/Tanglewood, Dugas Addition, Ferry Dr. area, Henry St.

Orange - Cypress Bayou, Hi Ho, Nottingham, Country Club (Sunset), Camelot, Cove area (Adams Bayou Substation), Brownwood, Downtown Orange Area, Little Cypress area

Orangefield - Patillo Rd.

Vidor - Lamar St., Sargent/Orange St.

Port Arthur Network

As of 3:30pm, there are 25,406 customers without power in the areas that includes Groves, Nederland, Port Arthur, Port Neches, Sabine Pass & Taylor Landing. Entergy Scouts have completed 85 percent of the total damage assessments. Restoration in certain areas of Port Arthur can take longer due to the location of our facilities in the rear of customers' property. Crews have to climb poles rather than use bucket trucks or bring in specialized equipment like rear-alley machines to repair damage in customers' backyards.

Assessments have identified:

61 downed poles

13,200 feet of downed wire

12 damaged transformers

62 broken crossarms

22 damaged circuit breakers and 9 damaged reclosers

36 downed trees on lines

An additional 88 workers arrived today. There are now approximately 270 workers who are assisting in the area's restoration effort. Crews continue to work throughout the area including the following locations:

Groves - The south side of Groves, the area along Hwy-73 and the Main St. area, area between Hogaboom and Washington

- The south side of Groves, the area along Hwy-73 and the Main St. area, area between Hogaboom and Washington Nederland - Area between Hwy 366 & Twin City Hwy, Area between Ave H and Hwy 365 and Hill Terrace Area

- Area between Hwy 366 & Twin City Hwy, Area between Ave H and Hwy 365 and Hill Terrace Area Port Arthur - Jefferson City area, Griffing Park, Area along Dequeen Blvd, Lakeshore Dr. area, Stonegate, Lakeview, Downtown, and Port Acres

- Jefferson City area, Griffing Park, Area along Dequeen Blvd, Lakeshore Dr. area, Stonegate, Lakeview, Downtown, and Port Acres Port Neches - Hebert Woods, the area between Magnolia, Merriman and PN Ave

Silsbee and Winnie Networks

This is the last report for these two networks. All customers have been restored.