Insights > Entergy Texas Hurricane Delta Restoration Update - 10/11/20 @ 3:30 p.m.
Entergy Texas Hurricane Delta Restoration Update - 10/11/20 @ 3:30 p.m.
By: Texas Editorial Team
10/11/2020
Hurricane Delta
October 11, 2020 Sunday, 3:30 pm Update
As of 3:30pm, Entergy Texas has 50,204 customers currently without power, which is down from 108,891 at the peak of the storm. The remaining outages are primarily concentrated in the Beaumont, Orange, and Port Arthur areas. Entergy Texas has restored power to approximately 58,000 customers. Currently, Entergy Texas has over 2,000 resources currently engaged in the restoration effort.
Crews are encountering areas with significant damage across the region. As we work to restore customers, we focus on the cases that allow us to get the most customers back on soonest, and then work our way to the smaller cases. As crews narrow in on the hardest hit areas, they will begin handling those smaller cases that are tied to fewer customers.
Our high voltage transmission line damage assessments are 100 percent complete and assessments indicate minimal transmission damage, which will allow for facilities to be restored much more quickly than in Hurricane Laura. Crews will be repairing portions of our 69KV and 230KV lines to continue support of the dual source ties on our system.
Based on our initial damage assessments, Entergy Texas expects to restore most customers in the Beaumont, Orange and Port Arthur areas by Wednesday, Oct 14. There may be some customers in especially hard-hit areas that will be restored by Friday, Oct 16.
Beaumont Network
As of 3:30pm, there are 15,473 customers without power in the Beaumont network which includes China, Fannett, Nome and Sour Lake. There are currently more than 250 additional workers in the area to assist with restoration, and additional resources are expected. There are currently more than 500 additional workers in the area to assist with restoration.
Damage assessments are 70 percent complete and crews have identified:
-
110 poles down
-
30 transformers blown
-
60,000 feet of wire that need replacement.
Restoration workers continue making repairs in:
-
South Beaumont - the Avenues, areas along Washington Blvd, areas near Lamar University, areas near Washington Blvd and 11th St
-
Central Beaumont -Oaks Historic District, downtown Beaumont, Charlton-Pollard area
-
North Beaumont - between Concord Rd and Magnolia Ave, near Delaware at 11th St.
-
West Beaumont -areas near Folsom Dr and Crow Rd, near Gladys Ave and Edson Dr, in the Caldwood area, Delaware St west of Eastex Freeway, Dowlen West neighborhood
-
Fannett - areas off Hwy 365
-
China/Sour Lake - Sour Lake Rd area
Orange Network
As of 3:30pm, there are 7,622 customers without power across the Orange, Vidor, Mauriceville and Bridge City areas. Damage assessments are 55 percent complete. Orange has about 250 total workers - 206 Linemen and 44 Support, including 20 Scouts.
We have identified the following damage across our Orange network:
-
9 Transformer damages discovered
-
29 broken poles
-
19,500 feet of wire down (78 spans)
-
36 trees on lines
-
9 Cross-arms
-
30 Service secondary wires
Crews will be working in the following areas:
-
Bridge City - Bessie Heights, Bridge City Substation
-
Mauriceville - Hwy 62 area, north of Mauriceville
-
Orangefield - Lawrence Rd. area
-
Orange - Country Club (Greenway & Monterey)
-
Pine Forest - Lakeview Cutoff area
-
Vidor - South Vidor (Hampton Substation), North of I-10, Hwy 12 area (Mayhaw Substation), Main St. north of I-10, Rose City area (Vi-way Substation), N. Vidor (Merlin Substation)
-
West Orange - Western Ave.
Areas planned for Restoration by Sunday night in the Orange network includes:
-
Orange - Cove area, Country Club area (Greenway & Monterey), Pine Hurst
-
Mauriceville - FM1136
-
Vidor - South Vidor (Hampton Substation), Evangeline Dr. (Mayhaw Substation), Rose City (Vi-Way Substation)
-
Pine Forest - Lakeview Cutoff area
-
Orangefield - Lawrence Rd. area
-
West Orange - Western Ave. area
Areas Restored in the Orange network includes:
-
Bridge City - Bessie Heights/Tanglewood, Dugas Addition, Ferry Dr. area, Henry St.
-
Orange - Cypress Bayou, Hi Ho, Nottingham, Country Club (Sunset), Camelot, Cove area (Adams Bayou Substation), Brownwood, Downtown Orange Area, Little Cypress area
-
Orangefield - Patillo Rd.
-
Vidor - Lamar St., Sargent/Orange St.
Port Arthur Network
As of 3:30pm, there are 25,406 customers without power in the areas that includes Groves, Nederland, Port Arthur, Port Neches, Sabine Pass & Taylor Landing. Entergy Scouts have completed 85 percent of the total damage assessments. Restoration in certain areas of Port Arthur can take longer due to the location of our facilities in the rear of customers' property. Crews have to climb poles rather than use bucket trucks or bring in specialized equipment like rear-alley machines to repair damage in customers' backyards.
Assessments have identified:
-
61 downed poles
-
13,200 feet of downed wire
-
12 damaged transformers
-
62 broken crossarms
-
22 damaged circuit breakers and 9 damaged reclosers
-
36 downed trees on lines
An additional 88 workers arrived today. There are now approximately 270 workers who are assisting in the area's restoration effort. Crews continue to work throughout the area including the following locations:
-
Groves - The south side of Groves, the area along Hwy-73 and the Main St. area, area between Hogaboom and Washington
-
Nederland - Area between Hwy 366 & Twin City Hwy, Area between Ave H and Hwy 365 and Hill Terrace Area
-
Port Arthur - Jefferson City area, Griffing Park, Area along Dequeen Blvd, Lakeshore Dr. area, Stonegate, Lakeview, Downtown, and Port Acres
-
Port Neches - Hebert Woods, the area between Magnolia, Merriman and PN Ave
Silsbee and Winnie Networks
This is the last report for these two networks. All customers have been restored.
Disclaimer
Entergy Corporation published this content on 11 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2020 21:44:07 UTC