ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/13 04:10:00 pm
106.48 USD   +0.26%
Entergy : Texas Hurricane Delta Restoration Update

10/13/2020 | 05:35pm EDT

Insights > Entergy Texas Hurricane Delta Restoration Update

Entergy Texas Hurricane Delta Restoration Update
By: Texas Editorial Team

10/13/2020

Hurricane Delta

October 13, 2020 Tuesday, 4:10 pm Update

As of 4:10pm, Entergy Texas has 9,991 customers currently without power, which is down from 108,891 at the peak of the storm. Entergy Texas has restored power to approximately 97,000 customers. Currently, Entergy Texas has nearly 2,200 workers currently engaged in the restoration effort.

Based on our completed damage assessments and restoration efforts, Entergy Texas expects to restore the majority of its customers in the following areas:

  • Port Arthur by Wednesday, October 14 by 10pm, with any remaining customers by Thursday;
  • Beaumont by Wednesday, October 14 by 10pm, with any remaining customers by Thursday;
  • Orange by today.

Port Arthur Network

As of 4:10pm, there are 8,123 customers without power in the areas that include Groves, Nederland, Port Arthur, Port Neches, Sabine Pass & Taylor Landing. Damage as a result of Hurricane Delta is as follows:

  • 129 downed poles
  • 29,800 feet of downed wire
  • 18 damaged transformers
  • 169 broken crossarms
  • 2 damaged circuit breakers and 6 damaged reclosers
  • 133 downed trees on lines

There are now 979 workers who are involved in the restoration effort. All workers will continue to restore power to the entire area with special focus on areas that will get the maximum number of customers on, as quickly as possible, including these locations:

  • Groves - Pinetop Rd, 32nd to 39th along Pure Atlantic Lions Park area and the area between Hogaboom and Monroe.
  • Nederland - Beauxart Gardens, Central Gardens and the area between Nederland Ave & Helena
  • Port Arthur - Griffing Park, Pear Ridge, Lakeview, Roosevelt Park Area, Pleasure Island, El Vista, Lake Arthur, Between Woodworth and 9th Ave, Area behind Jefferson City area, West Side, Port Acres & Sabine Pass.
  • Port Neches - The area between Magnolia, Port Neches Ave & 12th and Hughann Addition

Areas that crews expect to be restored today are:

  • Port Acres - all areas
  • Port Arthur - Lake Arthur Dr., Jefferson City area, Pleasure Island, Between Woodworth and 9th Ave, Lakeview, Between Dryden and 25th, Pear Ridge and Griffing Park
  • Groves - Foster Heights, Indian Springs, Taft St area between Hwy-73 and 32nd
  • Nederland - Central & Beauxart Gardens and Area between Nederland Ave & Canal
  • Port Neches - The Hughann Addition, The area between Magnolia, Port Neches Ave & 12th
  • Sabine Pass - all areas

Beaumont Network

As of 4:10pm, there are 1,789 customers without power in the Beaumont network. There are currently 400 workers in the area to assist with restoration.

Damage as a result of Hurricane Delta is as follows:

  • 135 poles down
  • 36 transformers blown
  • 72,000 feet of wire that need replacement.

Servicemen continue working and making repairs in:

  • South Beaumont - Charlton-Pollard neighborhood, near MLK and Lavaca, near Washington Blvd and Waco St
  • North Beaumont - off E Lucas Dr, near Pine St and LaSalle St
  • West Beaumont -near Gladys Ave at Edson Dr area, near Caldwood area

Power should be restored by the end of the day, today:

  • near Pine St and LaSalle St
  • Charlton-Pollard neighborhood

Orange Network

All customers are expected to be restored by tonight. Thank you for your patience as we complete this restoration.

Texas Editorial Team

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 21:34:01 UTC

