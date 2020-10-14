Insights > Entergy Texas Hurricane Delta Restoration Update - 10/14/20 @ 9 a.m.

By: Texas Editorial Team

10/14/2020

Hurricane Delta

October 14, 2020 Wednesday, 9:00 am Update

As of 9:00am, Entergy Texas has 5,324 customers currently without power, which is down from 108,891 at the peak of the storm. Entergy Texas has restored power to approximately 103,000 customers.

Hurricane Delta brought high winds to our area which caused more damage than experienced in Hurricane Laura. As report by local media and the National Weather Service, the following areas recorded their wind speeds as:

Southeast Texas Regional Airport - 90 mph

Port Arthur - 78 mph

Orange - 68 mph

Beaumont - 58 mph

Entergy Texas expects to restore the majority of its customers in the following areas:

Port Arthur by end of day today, with any remaining customers by Thursday

Beaumont by end of day today, with any remaining customers by Thursday

If you receive a message saying your power has been restored but are still experiencing an outage - please call 1-800-9OUTAGE to report your address.

Port Arthur Network

As of 9:00am, there are 4,026 customers without power in the areas that include Groves, Nederland, Port Arthur, Port Neches, and Sabine Pass. Across the area, damage following Hurricane Delta is significantly worse than following Hurricane Laura. Crews have found:

129 downed poles

29,800 feet of downed wire

18 damaged transformers

169 broken crossarms

1 damaged circuit breakers and 3 damaged reclosers

133 downed trees on lines

There are 1,104 workers who are involved in the restoration effort. Most of the remaining outages are smaller in number and scattered throughout the network. Workers will continue to restore power to the entire area while focusing on any areas that will get the maximum number of customers on as quickly as possible. Including these locations:

Port Arthur - area along Memorial Blvd between 9 th Ave and Hwy-73, Roosevelt Park Area, South end of Pleasure Island, Pear Ridge and area between Woodworth and 9 th

- area along Memorial Blvd between 9 Ave and Hwy-73, Roosevelt Park Area, South end of Pleasure Island, Pear Ridge and area between Woodworth and 9 Sabine Pass - all areas

- all areas Port Acres - all areas

- all areas Groves - area near Taft at 32 nd

- area near Taft at 32 Nederland - area between Hardy & Helena

Most customers in the Port Arthur network should have power restored by 10:00 pm tonight.

Beaumont Network

As of 9:00am, there are 1,298 customers without power in the Beaumont network. There are currently 377 workers in the area to assist with restoration. Crews are working in the Beaumont surrounding area repairing small scattered outages. Some larger areas include:

Near Lamar University

Interstate - 10 and Eloise Street

Sycamore Street

Damage as a result of Hurricane Delta is as follows:

135 poles down

36 transformers blown

72,000 feet of wire that need replacement.

Most customers in the Beaumont network should have power restored by 10:00 pm, tonight.