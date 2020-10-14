Log in
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/14 11:33:45 am
105.72 USD   -0.71%
Entergy : Texas Hurricane Delta Restoration Update — 10/14/20 @ 9 a.m.

10/14/2020 | 11:10am EDT

Insights > Entergy Texas Hurricane Delta Restoration Update - 10/14/20 @ 9 a.m.

Entergy Texas Hurricane Delta Restoration Update - 10/14/20 @ 9 a.m.
By: Texas Editorial Team

10/14/2020

Hurricane Delta

October 14, 2020 Wednesday, 9:00 am Update

As of 9:00am, Entergy Texas has 5,324 customers currently without power, which is down from 108,891 at the peak of the storm. Entergy Texas has restored power to approximately 103,000 customers.

Hurricane Delta brought high winds to our area which caused more damage than experienced in Hurricane Laura. As report by local media and the National Weather Service, the following areas recorded their wind speeds as:

  • Southeast Texas Regional Airport - 90 mph
  • Port Arthur - 78 mph
  • Orange - 68 mph
  • Beaumont - 58 mph

Entergy Texas expects to restore the majority of its customers in the following areas:

  • Port Arthur by end of day today, with any remaining customers by Thursday
  • Beaumont by end of day today, with any remaining customers by Thursday

If you receive a message saying your power has been restored but are still experiencing an outage - please call 1-800-9OUTAGE to report your address.

Port Arthur Network

As of 9:00am, there are 4,026 customers without power in the areas that include Groves, Nederland, Port Arthur, Port Neches, and Sabine Pass. Across the area, damage following Hurricane Delta is significantly worse than following Hurricane Laura. Crews have found:

  • 129 downed poles
  • 29,800 feet of downed wire
  • 18 damaged transformers
  • 169 broken crossarms
  • 1 damaged circuit breakers and 3 damaged reclosers
  • 133 downed trees on lines

There are 1,104 workers who are involved in the restoration effort. Most of the remaining outages are smaller in number and scattered throughout the network. Workers will continue to restore power to the entire area while focusing on any areas that will get the maximum number of customers on as quickly as possible. Including these locations:

  • Port Arthur - area along Memorial Blvd between 9th Ave and Hwy-73, Roosevelt Park Area, South end of Pleasure Island, Pear Ridge and area between Woodworth and 9th
  • Sabine Pass - all areas
  • Port Acres - all areas
  • Groves - area near Taft at 32nd
  • Nederland - area between Hardy & Helena

Most customers in the Port Arthur network should have power restored by 10:00 pm tonight.

Beaumont Network

As of 9:00am, there are 1,298 customers without power in the Beaumont network. There are currently 377 workers in the area to assist with restoration. Crews are working in the Beaumont surrounding area repairing small scattered outages. Some larger areas include:

  • Near Lamar University
  • Interstate - 10 and Eloise Street
  • Sycamore Street

Damage as a result of Hurricane Delta is as follows:

  • 135 poles down
  • 36 transformers blown
  • 72,000 feet of wire that need replacement.

Most customers in the Beaumont network should have power restored by 10:00 pm, tonight.

Texas Editorial Team

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 15:09:07 UTC

