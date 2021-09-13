Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Entergy Corporation
  News
  Summary
    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/13 03:09:37 pm
113.08 USD   +1.11%
Entergy Texas Nicholas Update – 9/13/2021 @ 12:00 p.m.

09/13/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
Insights > Entergy Texas Nicholas Update - 9/13/2021 @ 12:00 p.m.

Entergy Texas Nicholas Update - 9/13/2021 @ 12:00 p.m.
By: Texas Editorial Team

09/13/2021

Entergy Texas, Inc. is monitoring and planning for any potential impacts from Tropical Storm Nicholas, which is expected to make landfall along the Texas coast late this afternoon or evening. Forecasters expect Nicholas will bring heavy rains, high winds, high tides and flooding to portions of southeast Texas through midweek. Entergy Texas crews and contractors are on alert and will be ready to restore power as safely and quickly as possible if needed, while following COVID guidelines.

Please note that restoration times may be extended if outages are widespread. Customers should carefully review their individual storm plans and make alternative arrangements if needed.

For details on how to prepare for storms, updates, and other important tips, visit entergy.com/stormcenter, where you can also sign up for text messages and download the Entergy app. And follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

For the safety of our crews and your individual safety, please stay away from their work zones. If you need to report a problem with your service or get bill payment help, we're just a phone call away: 1-800-ENTERGY.

As with any weather event, please be mindful of the following safety tips:

  • Live wires can be deadly. Stay away from downed power lines. Call 1-800-9OUTAGE or 1-800-968-8243 to report downed or dangling power lines, poles or other damaged equipment.
  • Do not trim trees or remove debris on or near downed power lines. Only power company crews or their contractors should remove trees or limbs touching power lines.
  • Keep away from the immediate areas where crews are working. There is always the danger of moving equipment and the possibility of construction materials or limbs or overhead wires falling to the ground.
  • If you plan on using a generator for temporary power, get a licensed electrician and disconnect from the utility electric system before hooking up to your home main electric panel.
  • Do not run a generator in a confined space without adequate ventilation.
  • Avoid using candles or other flammable devices to light your home.
  • Check on seniors, who can be particularly susceptible to extreme temperatures.
  • Try to stay off the roads in affected areas. More traffic in bad weather leads to more accidents, including more injuries and fatalities as well as accidents that can damage electrical poles and other equipment, creating outages and impeding the ability of crews to access and repair damage and slowing restoration. First responders also need to be able to access roads in order to safely assist people in emergency situations.
  • We want to keep you informed and in control so here is the best way to get information about outages in addition to the View Outage application:
    • Download our app for your smartphone at entergy.com/app or visit entergystormcenter.com to stay informed on our restoration progress. Android users who have difficulty accessing the app on their smartphones can get information from the mobile version of our site at entergy.com.
    • Text alerts - Customers can register for outage text alerts through myEntergy. Be sure to update your notification preferences to participate in text alerts. Customers also can sign up for text messages about storm and restoration efforts by texting REG to 36778.
    • Follow us on Twitter.com/EntergyTX or Facebook.com/EntergyTX.
    • Follow updates in your local news media, like radio, television and newspapers.
Texas Editorial Team

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 18:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 787 M - -
Net income 2021 1 220 M - -
Net Debt 2021 24 280 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
Yield 2021 3,46%
Capitalization 22 475 M 22 475 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,33x
EV / Sales 2022 4,24x
Nbr of Employees 13 400
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 111,84 $
Average target price 120,31 $
Spread / Average Target 7,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Elnitsky Senior VP-Engineering & Technical Services
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION12.02%22 475
NEXTERA ENERGY10.08%166 612
ENEL S.P.A.-10.89%88 648
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION12.71%79 396
IBERDROLA, S.A.-13.93%73 557
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.78%70 105