News Center > Entergy Texas Prepared for Tropical Storm Beta

For Immediate Release

09/20/2020

Entergy Texas, Inc. is continuing to monitor and plan for any potential impacts from Tropical Storm Beta. The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for parts of the Gulf Coast and anticipates the storm may produce strong winds, heavy rains and flash flooding across Southeast Texas.

Entergy Texas crews are prepared to safely restore service to customers as quickly as possible when conditions permit. With the potential for flooding, restoration times could be extended in some areas, where flooding makes it difficult to move crews and access our facilities. In addition to bringing in additional crews, Entergy Texas has also mobilized high water vehicles and other equipment to aid in the restoration effort.

'As we continue to monitor Tropical Storm Beta and prepare for its impacts to Southeast Texas, we encourage our customers to do the same,' said Allen East, vice president of distribution operations for Entergy Texas. 'Given the uncertainty and slow track of the storm, our region could start seeing impacts from Beta as early as this evening, and customers should be prepared for severe weather including flooding through the middle part of next week.'

Although power has been restored to all customers in Texas following Hurricane Laura, crews continue to repair damage to the region's transmission system. While these transmission structures are being repaired, Entergy Texas' engineering and operations groups are working to ensure the safe and stable operation of the electric grid.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, crews will continue to practice social distancing while in the field, and Entergy asks that customers do the same. For the safety of crews and customers, please stay away from work zones. If there is a need to report a service problem, customers should call 1-800-ENTERGY.

Stay Informed

Staying informed before, during and after a tropical system strikes is just as important as making personal storm plans. Here's how customers can stay updated throughout the event:

Download the Entergy App at entergyapp.com. Customers can use the app to report outages or check on the status of power at their home or business.

Entergy's View Outages website includes maps that show where outages are located and give information about restoration progress.

Sign up for text alerts by texting REG to 36778 and have your account number and ZIP code handy. The registration pattern is as follows including spaces: REG (account number) (ZIP code). Once registered, text OUT to 36778 to report an outage. You can also report an outage online as a guest.

The Entergy Storm Center website has storm safety, preparation and restoration information that is updated throughout the day.

Operation: Storm Ready Guide is a free downloadable guide that helps customers plan and prepare for weather emergencies.

Follow us on Social Media

Social media plays an important role in keeping customers informed, and the company places a high priority on updating its social media channels throughout an event. Customers can follow Entergy Texas on Facebook and Twitter.

Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 461,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 8,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of approximately $11 billion and more than 13,600 employees.

-30-

entergytexas.com

Twitter: @EntergyTX

Facebook: Facebook.com/EntergyTX