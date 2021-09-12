Log in
    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
Entergy : Texas Preparing for Tropical Storm Nicholas

09/12/2021 | 03:02pm EDT
News Center > Entergy Texas Preparing for Tropical Storm Nicholas

For Immediate Release
Entergy Texas Preparing for Tropical Storm Nicholas

09/12/2021

Entergy Texas, Inc. is monitoring and planning for any potential impacts from Tropical Storm Nicholas, which is expected to make landfall along the Texas coast on Tuesday.

Forecasters expect Nicholas will bring heavy rains, high winds, high tides and flooding to portions of southeast Texas by midweek. Entergy Texas crews and contractors are on alert and will be ready to safely restore power as safely and quickly as possible if needed.

Customers should closely watch the weather and prepare for any potential impacts from the storm. For preparation and safety tips, customers can visit the Entergy Storm Center at entergystormcenter.com.

Keeping customers informed before, during and after a storm is important to Entergy Texas. Here are some of the platforms we use to provide updates:

  • Download the Entergy App at entergyapp.com. Customers can use the app to report outages or check on the status of power at their home or business.
  • Entergy'sView Outageswebsite includes maps that show where outages are located and gives information about restoration progress.
  • Register for outage text alerts through myEntergy. Customers should update their notification preferences to participate in text alerts. Customers also can sign up for text messages about storm and restoration efforts by texting REG to 36778.
  • TheEntergy Storm Centerwebsite has storm safety, preparation and restoration information that is updated throughout the day.
  • Operation: Storm Ready Guide is a free downloadable guide that helps customers plan and prepare for weather emergencies.
  • Social media plays an important role in keeping customers informed. Follow Entergy Texas on Twitter at @EntergyTX and Facebook.com/EntergyTX.

About Entergy Texas

Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 473,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Texas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and retail distribution operations. Entergy delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy owns and operates one of the cleanest large-scale U.S. power generating fleets with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 7,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Entergy has annual revenues of $10 billion and approximately 12,500 employees. Learn more at entergy.com and follow @Entergy on social media.

-30-

entergytexas.com
Twitter: @EntergyTX
Facebook: Facebook.com/EntergyTX

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 12 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2021 19:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
