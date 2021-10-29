Insights > Entergy Texas Severe Storm Update - 10/29/2021 @ 1 p.m.

By: Texas Editorial Team

10/29/2021

As of 12:45 p.m., 2,183 customers are without power. Additional outages have occurred throughout the day due to windy conditions that are still prominent in our region. Crews are restoring power safely and as quickly as possible as weather conditions allow.

Entergy Texas expects to restore all customers by 10 p.m. today, October 29. The majority of customers will be restored before then. Region-specific information can be found below.

Estimated Restoration Times:

Area Estimated Restoration Time (no later than) Beaumont Network (includes Bevil Oaks, China, Nome, and surrounding areas) 10/29/21 10:00 PM Cleveland Network (includes Patton Village, Plum Grove, Splendora, and surrounding areas) 10/29/21 3:00 PM Conroe Network (includes Montgomery, Panorama Village, Willis, and surrounding areas) 10/29/21 10:00 PM Dayton Network (includes Ames, Daisetta, Devers, Hardin, and surrounding areas) Normal operations Huntsville Network (Includes Corrigan, Madisonville, New Waverly, Trinity, and surrounding areas) 10/29/21 3:00 PM Orange Network (Includes Bridge City, Pine Forest, Pinehurst, Rose City, Vidor, and surrounding areas) 10/29/21 10:00 PM Port Arthur Network (includes Groves, Nederland, Port Neches, Taylor Landing and surrounding areas) 10/29/21 10:00 PM Silsbee Network (includes Kountze, Lumberton, Warren and Woodville and surrounding areas) 10/29/21 2:00 PM The Woodlands Network (includes Oak Ridge North, Shenandoah, Woodloch and surrounding areas) Normal operations

Estimated Restoration Times could change based on further damage assessment. Please visit our View Outages map to keep up to date.

Customers should stay away from downed power lines and areas of debris. Energized power lines may not be visible among the rubble. Report downed lines immediately to Entergy at 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749).

Safety is our number one priority

As with any weather event, please be mindful of the following safety tips:

Live wires can be deadly. Stay away from downed power lines. Call 1-800-9OUTAGE or 1-800-968-8243 to report downed or dangling power lines, poles or other damaged equipment.

Do not trim trees or remove debris on or near downed power lines. Only power company crews or their contractors should remove trees or limbs touching power lines.

Keep away from the immediate areas where crews are working. There is always the danger of moving equipment and the possibility of construction materials or limbs or overhead wires falling to the ground.

If you plan on using a generator for temporary power, get a licensed electrician and disconnect from the utility electric system before hooking up to your home main electric panel.

Do not run a generator in a confined space without adequate ventilation.

Avoid using candles or other flammable devices to light your home.

Check on others that could be susceptible to extreme temperatures.

Try to stay off the roads in affected areas. More traffic in bad weather leads to more accidents, including more injuries and fatalities as well as accidents that can damage electrical poles and other equipment, creating outages and impeding the ability of crews to access and repair damage and slowing restoration. First responders also need to be able to access roads in order to safely assist people in emergency situations.

We want to keep you informed and in control so here is the best way to get information about outages in addition to the View Outage application: Download our app for your smartphone at entergy.com/app or visit entergystormcenter.com to stay informed on our restoration progress. Android users who have difficulty accessing the app on their smartphones can get information from the mobile version of our site at entergy.com. Text alerts - Customers can register for outage text alerts through myEntergy. Be sure to update your notification preferences to participate in text alerts. Customers also can sign up for text messages about storm and restoration efforts by texting REG to 36778. Follow us on com/EntergyTX or Facebook.com/EntergyTX. Follow updates from your local news media, like radio, television, and newspapers.



