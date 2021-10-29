Log in
    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
Entergy Texas Severe Storm Update – 10/29/2021 @ 9 p.m.

10/29/2021 | 10:47pm EDT
Insights > Entergy Texas Severe Storm Update - 10/29/2021 @ 9 p.m.

Entergy Texas Severe Storm Update - 10/29/2021 @ 9 p.m.
By: Texas Editorial Team

10/29/2021

As of 9:00pm, 101 customers are without power. Crews have made great progress and Entergy Texas expects to restore all customers by 10 pm tonight, October 29.Region specific information can be found below.

This will be Entergy Texas' Final report for the severe windstorm event.

Estimated Restoration Times:

Area

Estimated Restoration Time

(no later than)

Beaumont Network(includes BevilOaks, China, Nome, and surrounding areas)

Normal Operations

Conroe Network(includes Montgomery, Panorama Village, Willis, and surrounding areas)

Normal Operations

Huntsville Network (IncludesCorrigan,Madisonville,New Waverly, Trinity,and surrounding areas)

Normal Operations

Orange Network(Includes Bridge City, Pine Forest, Pinehurst, Rose City, Vidor, and surrounding areas)

Normal Operations

Estimated Restoration Times could change based on further damage assessment. Please visit our Outage ViewerMap to keep up to date.

Customers should stay away from downed power lines and areas of debris. Energized power lines may not be visible among the rubble. Report downed lines immediately to Entergy at 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749).

Texas Editorial Team

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2021 02:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
