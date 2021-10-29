Insights > Entergy Texas Severe Storm Update - 10/29/2021 @ 9 p.m.
Entergy Texas Severe Storm Update - 10/29/2021 @ 9 p.m.
By: Texas Editorial Team
10/29/2021
As of 9:00pm, 101 customers are without power. Crews have made great progress and Entergy Texas expects to restore all customers by 10 pm tonight, October 29.Region specific information can be found below.
This will be Entergy Texas' Final report for the severe windstorm event.
Estimated Restoration Times:
|
|
Estimated Restoration Time
(no later than)
|
Beaumont Network(includes BevilOaks, China, Nome, and surrounding areas)
|
|
Conroe Network(includes Montgomery, Panorama Village, Willis, and surrounding areas)
|
|
Huntsville Network (IncludesCorrigan,Madisonville,New Waverly, Trinity,and surrounding areas)
|
|
Orange Network(Includes Bridge City, Pine Forest, Pinehurst, Rose City, Vidor, and surrounding areas)
|
Estimated Restoration Times could change based on further damage assessment. Please visit our Outage ViewerMap to keep up to date.
Customers should stay away from downed power lines and areas of debris. Energized power lines may not be visible among the rubble. Report downed lines immediately to Entergy at 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749).
