Insights > Entergy Texas Storm Update - 8/27/21 @ 8 a.m.

By: Texas Editorial Team

08/27/2021

Tropical Storm Ida is moving through the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and is expected to make landfall near the central Louisiana coastline on Sunday afternoon. Entergy Texas is carefully monitoring the track of the storm, which would bring the potential for severe storms, flooding and high winds. If our region is affected by Tropical Storm Ida, customers may experience power outages across southeast Texas, which could be extensive.

As we prepare for potential severe weather, we are working to ensure we have the crews and resources to respond to outages safely, while practicing social distancing measures needed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Crews are preparing to respond quickly and safely, however restoration times may be extended if outages are widespread. Customers should carefully review their individual storm plans and make alternative arrangements if needed.

For details on how to prepare for storms, updates, and other important tips, visit entergy.com/stormcenter, where you can also sign up for text alerts and download the Entergy app. And follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

For the safety of our crews and your individual safety, please stay away from their work zones. If you need to report a problem with your service or get bill payment help, we're just a phone call away: 1-800-ENTERGY.

As with any weather event, please be mindful of the following safety tips:

Live wires can be deadly. Stay away from downed power lines. Call 1-800-9OUTAGE or 1-800-968-8243 to report downed or dangling power lines, poles or other damaged equipment.

Do not trim trees or remove debris on or near downed power lines. Only power company crews or their contractors should remove trees or limbs touching power lines.

Keep away from the immediate areas where crews are working. There is always the danger of moving equipment and the possibility of construction materials or limbs or overhead wires falling to the ground.

If you plan on using a generator for temporary power, get a licensed electrician and disconnect from the utility electric system before hooking up to your home main electric panel.

Do not run a generator in a confined space without adequate ventilation.

Avoid using candles or other flammable devices to warm your home.

Check on seniors, who can be particularly susceptible to extreme temperatures.

Try to stay off the roads in affected areas. More traffic in bad weather leads to more accidents, including more injuries and fatalities as well as accidents that can damage electrical poles and other equipment, creating outages and impeding the ability of crews to access and repair damage and slowing restoration. First responders also need to be able to access roads in order to safely assist people in emergency situations.

We want to keep you informed and in control so here is the best way to get information about outages in addition to the View Outage application: Download our app for your smartphone at entergy.com/app or visit entergystormcenter.com to stay informed on our restoration progress. Android users who have difficulty accessing the app on their smartphones can get information from the mobile version of our site at entergy.com. Text alerts - Customers can register for outage text alerts through myEntergy. Be sure to update your notification preferences to participate in text alerts. Customers also can sign up for text messages about storm and restoration efforts by texting REG to 36778. Follow us on Twitter.com/EntergyTX or Facebook.com/EntergyTX. Follow updates in your local news media, like radio, television and newspapers.



Tags TexasStorm Center Texas Editorial Team