News Center > Entergy Texas announces construction of service center facility in Beaumont

For Immediate Release

08/23/2022

Beaumont, TX - Entergy Texas employees assigned to the Chevyland Service Center near I-10 in Beaumont will soon have a new facility. The Texas Department of Transportation plans to acquire the property where the service center is located for the I-10/US 69 interchange project.

As a result of the project, Entergy Texas is working with Bartlett Cocke, a local general contractor, to build the first phase of an approximately 71,000 square foot facility located at US Hwy 287 & Chinn Road.

Around 50 Entergy Texas personnel will be assigned to the new facility.

"As we construct this new facility, Entergy Texas is committed to working with our neighbors to minimize any interruptions and are working closely with the City of Beaumont and other key stakeholders to address any concerns from the community," said Todd Gallagher, grid senior manager at Entergy Texas.

Construction includes a warehouse, laydown yard, service center, maintenance shop and office building. The facility will be designed to withstand a category 4 hurricane for up to 150 mph winds, which improves storm resiliency and ensures the safety of our workforce during a storm event.

"The new facility is an investment that represents Entergy Texas' commitment to being a strong employer and community member in Southeast Texas," said Eliecer Viamontes, president and CEO of Entergy Texas.

Operations from the new warehouse will begin by the end of 2022. The office building is planned for completion in 2024.

About Entergy Texas

Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to more than 486,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Texas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans. Entergy powers life for 3 million customers through its operating companies across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy is creating a cleaner, more resilient energy future for everyone with our diverse power generation portfolio, including increasingly carbon-free energy sources. With roots in the Gulf South region for more than a century, Entergy is a recognized leader in corporate citizenship, delivering more than $100 million in economic benefits to local communities through philanthropy and advocacy efforts annually over the last several years. Our approximately 12,500 employees are dedicated to powering life today and for future generations.

