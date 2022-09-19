Advanced search
    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:01 2022-09-19 pm EDT
114.90 USD   -0.45%
01:45pEntergy Texas declares quarterly dividend on preferred stock
PR
09/09ENTERGY : Air emissions report shows uptick in 2021, important progress made in delivering cleaner energy
PU
09/09Entergy Arkansas, Bryant schools partner in energy efficiency projects
AQ
Entergy Texas declares quarterly dividend on preferred stock

09/19/2022 | 01:45pm EDT
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Entergy Texas, Inc. board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.3359375 per share on its Series A Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable Oct. 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of Oct. 1, 2022.

About Entergy Texas

Entergy Texas, Inc. (NYSE: ETI-PR) provides electricity to more than 486,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Texas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans. Entergy powers life for 3 million customers through its operating companies across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy is creating a cleaner, more resilient energy future for everyone with our diverse power generation portfolio, including increasingly carbon-free energy sources. With roots in the Gulf South region for more than a century, Entergy is a recognized leader in corporate citizenship, delivering more than $100 million in economic benefits to local communities through philanthropy and advocacy efforts annually over the last several years. Our approximately 12,000 employees are dedicated to powering life today and for future generations.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entergy-texas-declares-quarterly-dividend-on-preferred-stock-301627442.html

SOURCE Entergy Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
