Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Entergy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-17 pm EST
106.91 USD   +0.33%
05:50pEntergy : Texas helps customers reduce carbon footprint
PU
08:06aRBC Cuts Price Target on Entergy to $126 From $129, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
01/12Entergy : helps community partners protect the environment through $1M in grants
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Entergy : Texas helps customers reduce carbon footprint

01/17/2023 | 05:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Center > Entergy Texas helps customers reduce carbon footprint

For Immediate Release
Entergy Texas helps customers reduce carbon footprint

01/17/2023

Contact
Entergy Texas Media|281-297-2353|entergytexasmedia@entergy.com
Renewable program available for those who opt-in

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - Entergy Texas recently launched its Green Select program, which allows residential and business customers the opportunity to match some or all of their electricity usage with cleaner, renewable energy generated in state. The program offers affordable options to help achieve environmental sustainability goals, including reducing scope 2 emissions.

"Green Select provides our customers another tool to help reduce their carbon footprint," said Blake Flowers, manager, products and services deployment. "Our communities are increasingly asking us for clean-energy offerings, and this program will help our customers meet those goals in helping sustain a bright future for southeast Texas."

Participating customers can enroll 25%, 50% or 100% of their monthly electric usage through renewable energy certificates (RECs). RECs represent the environmental attributes of renewable electricity generation such as wind and solar and are integral to renewable electricity products.

Green Select requires no long-term commitments. Additional program benefits include: no startup fees; no required credit check; and no maintenance, operational or insurance costs.

In support of Entergy Texas' commitment to providing affordable, reliable, sustainable energy, the company also recently issued a request for proposalsfor 2,000 megawatts of solar and wind generation resources. This solicitation for emissions-free renewables is anticipated to provide cost-effective energy supply, capacity, fuel diversity and more benefits to customers for years to come.

More information on Entergy Texas Green Select can be found at https://renew.entergy.com/texas/green-select.

About Entergy Texas

Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to more than 486,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Texas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans. Entergy powers life for 3 million customers through its operating companies across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy is creating a cleaner, more resilient energy future for everyone with our diverse power generation portfolio, including increasingly carbon-free energy sources. With roots in the Gulf South region for more than a century, Entergy is a recognized leader in corporate citizenship, delivering more than $100 million in economic benefits to local communities through philanthropy and advocacy efforts annually over the last several years. Our approximately 12,000 employees are dedicated to powering life today and for future generations. For the latest news from Entergy, visit the Newsroom.

-30-

Attachments

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 17 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2023 22:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ENTERGY CORPORATION
05:50pEntergy : Texas helps customers reduce carbon footprint
PU
08:06aRBC Cuts Price Target on Entergy to $126 From $129, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
01/12Entergy : helps community partners protect the environment through $1M in grants
PU
01/11Entergy : Refunds ordered by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission paid by SERI
PU
01/05Entergy : statement on the motion filed against System Energy Resources, Inc.
PU
01/03BofA Securities Downgrades Entergy to Neutral From Buy, Price Target is $119
MT
2022Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issues key orders regarding System Energy Resource..
PR
2022Entergy : Statement on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission orders on System Energy Re..
PU
2022Entergy Winter Storm Restoration Upd : 00 p.m.
PU
2022Entergy Texas Arctic Blast Update &n : 30 p.m.
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENTERGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 183 M - -
Net income 2022 1 109 M - -
Net Debt 2022 26 831 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,5x
Yield 2022 3,82%
Capitalization 21 683 M 21 683 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,98x
EV / Sales 2023 3,97x
Nbr of Employees 12 369
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 106,56 $
Average target price 122,00 $
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Executive Officer
Kimberly A. Fontan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Leo P. Denault Executive Chairman
John Elnitsky Senior VP-Engineering & Technical Services
Peter S. Norgeot Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION-5.28%21 683
NEXTERA ENERGY1.29%168 273
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.93%80 841
SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.53%76 485
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.27%73 947
ENEL S.P.A.15.47%63 861