  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Entergy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:49:12 2023-06-01 am EDT
96.83 USD   -1.40%
Entergy : Texas is ready for hurricane season, encourages customers to prepare

06/01/2023 | 09:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Center > Entergy Texas is ready for hurricane season, encourages customers to prepare

For Immediate Release
Entergy Texas is ready for hurricane season, encourages customers to prepare

06/01/2023

Contact
Entergy Texas Media|281-297-2353|entergytexasmedia@entergy.com
The company offers preparation and safety tips to help customers be storm ready

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS - EntergyTexasis prepared for hurricane season starting June 1, and customers should be ready, too. At a time when weather is impacting our region with increased strength and frequency,the National Hurricane Center predictspotentially significant threats to our area this season.

Entergy Texaspreforms storm preparations year-round - from inspections and vegetation management to training and industry collaboration. Since trees and other vegetation are a leading cause of power outages, we conduct vegetation trimming, which removes tree limbs that would normally have been above or near the power lines. And, we use satellite imagery and computer modeling to help predict when trimming may be needed.

Severe weather is impacting our region and customers with increased strength and greater frequency, during hurricane season and beyond. The 2020 hurricane season was the busiest ever recorded, with 30 named storms and five hitting our area. In 2021, Hurricane Ida caused more damage to our distribution system than all major hurricanes we've experienced since 2005. And our crews have responded to destruction from outbreaks of major tornadoes and storms in Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Texas over the previous 14 months.

"Storms are impacting our region more frequently with increased intensity, making it a greater priority to prepare ahead of time," said Melanie Taylor, vice president for reliability Entergy Texas. "We're committed to restoring power safely and as quickly as possible following severe weather and urge customers to prepare and have a plan in place."

Enhancing the grid is also an ongoing effort that's well-planned. We know investments in hardened infrastructureperform well, for example: During Hurricane Ida, a section of our transmission system with roughly 380 newly built structures was in the direct path of the storm, and only three of them were damaged - and not by wind, but by flying heavy-duty barge debris. In fact, flying debris is often another cause of damage to our equipment.

Stay prepared

Staying storm ready is a full-time job, 24/7, 365 days a year. When there's a severe weather threat, Entergy Texas uses forecasts and computer models based on experience with past storms to predict damage to our power delivery infrastructure such as poles, transformers and wire spans. Based on those estimates, the company will call on restoration workers from around the country as needed to safely get the power back on as quickly as possible. Assessing damage, deploying personnel to the right place with the right materials and restoring power are all processes Entergy Texas continually plans for and improves.

"Safety is at the forefront of all we do, and we encourage you to prepare now and remain safe when severe weather hits," said Stuart Barrett, vice president of customer service for Entergy Texas. "Take the time now to get your personal storm plans in place and make a kit with the basic supplies needed in an emergency. You can learn how to make an emergency kit and get important severe weather safety tips on the Entergy Storm Center."

Stay informed

Staying informed before, during and after a tropical system strikes is just as important as making personal storm plans. Here's how you can stay up to date on EntergyTexas' preparations and restoration efforts:

  • Download the Entergy App. Customers can use the app to report outages or check on the status of power at their home or business.
  • Check our View Outagewebsite. Maps show where outages are located and give information about restoration progress.
  • Follow us on Facebookand Twitter. Social media also plays an important role in keeping you informed, and we place a high priority on updating company's social media channels throughout an event.
  • Sign up for notificationsabout storm and restoration efforts by texting REG to 36778.

About Entergy Texas
Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 499,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Texas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans. Entergy powers life for 3 million customers through its operating companies across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy is creating a cleaner, more resilient energy future for everyone with our diverse power generation portfolio, including increasingly carbon-free energy sources. With roots in the Gulf South region for more than a century, Entergy is a recognized leader in corporate citizenship, delivering more than $100 million in economic benefits to local communities through philanthropy and advocacy efforts annually over the last several years. Our approximately 12,000 employees are dedicated to powering life today and for future generations. For the latest news from Entergy, visit the Newsroom.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 13:38:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
