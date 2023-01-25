Insights > Entergy Texas storm restoration update - 1/25/23, 4 p.m.

By: Texas Editorial Team

01/25/2023

Entergy Texas crews reached a significant milestone Wednesday by restoring power nearly 60% of affected customers within 24 hours of the storm's initial impact.

As of 3 p.m., approximately 12,600 customers were without power, down from a peak of more than 32,000 at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Over 700 workers are in Southeast Texas assisting with restoration efforts, with most of our crews focused on the hardest hit areas in the Orange network.

Key messages:

Orange County remains the most heavily impacted area, with over 12,000 customers without power as of 3 p.m. Critical transmission infrastructure and 11 substations were damaged by the storms. Currently, four substations have been restored. This equipment is critical as it carries power into the area.

Entergy Texas expects to restore power to customers in Beaumont, Port Arthur, and Winnie networks by the end of day Wednesday.

Most Orange County customers are expected to be restored today except the hardest hit areas due to the severity of equipment damage.

We will continue providing additional information and restoration times. The next update will be at 9 p.m.

Current outage numbers and estimated restoration times as of 3 p.m.:

Area Customers Out Estimated Restoration Time* Orange network (Includes Bridge City, Little Cypress, Mauriceville, Pine Forest, Pinehurst, Rose City, Vidor, and surrounding areas) 12,004 Thurs, Jan 26, 10 p.m. Port Arthur network (includes Groves, Nederland, Port Neches, Taylor Landing and surrounding areas) 424 Wed, Jan 25, 10 p.m. Beaumont network (includes Bevil Oaks, China, Nome, and surrounding areas) 61 See outage map for restoration time for your location Winnie network (includes Anahuac, Bolivar Peninsula, and surrounding areas) 14 Wed, Jan 25, 10 p.m.

*Estimated restoration times are subject to change as damage assessments continue. Continue to check the View Outage map for additional restoration time updates specific to your location.

Network updates as of 3 p.m.:

Orange network(includes Bridge City, Little Cypress, Mauriceville, Pine Forest, Pinehurst, Rose City, Vidor and surrounding areas):

12,000 customers remain without power in Orange County, down from about 13,400 at 8:30 a.m.

Damage assessment found 48 downed poles, 17,000 feet of downed wire, 25 damaged transformers and 35 damaged crossarms.

Additional resources have shifted to the area and continue working to restore customers. Crews are working this afternoon in areas near Highway 105, US 90 West and Pier Rd.

Port Arthur network(includes Groves, Nederland, Port Neches, Taylor Landing and surrounding areas):

424 customers remain without power, down from 910 at 8:30 a.m.

Damage assessment found seven downed poles, 3,500 feet of downed wire and six damaged crossarms.

Crew members are working in the Port Arthur, Groves and Taylor Landing areas.

Beaumont network(includes Bevil Oaks, China, Nome, and surrounding areas):

61 customers remain without power, down from 68 at 8:30 a.m.

Damage assessment found 10 downed poles, three downed trees, 3,300 feet of downed wire, three damaged transformers, and 11 damaged crossarms.

Crew members are working in the Nome area to restore customers this afternoon.

Winnie network(includes Anahuac, Bolivar Peninsula, and surrounding areas):

14 customers remain without power, down from 322 at 8:30 a.m.

Damage assessment found five downed poles, 3,900 feet of downed wire, four damaged transformers, and two damaged crossarms.

Crew members continue to focus on areas near Canal Rd., South Galveston Ave., Rivers Rd., Needmore Rd., N. Hamshire Rd., and Runway Dr.

Safety is our number one priority. If you lose power, keep the following tips in mind:

Stay away from downed power lines, and assume they are energized.

Report a power outage on the myEntergy site or call 1-800-9OUTAGE. There is no need to speak with a customer service representative to report an outage if completed online.

If you have a portable generator, use it safely. DO NOT run it in an enclosed space. If connecting the generator to the whole house, do so only if the connection has been installed by a licensed electrician to prevent back feed on to the distribution system. Find more generator safety tips here .

Do not open your refrigerator or freezer door. Food will stay cold much longer this way.

Please stay clear of linemen as they work to safely restore power.

