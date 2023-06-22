Insights > Entergy Texas storm update - 6/22/23, 5 p.m.

By: Texas Editorial Team

06/22/2023

Entergy Texas continues to assess damage and restore power to customers impacted by severe thunderstorms Wednesday night. More than 80%of impacted customers are back online, and crews will continue working safely until all customers have been restored.

As of 4:30 p.m., approximately 7,200 customers are without power, down from a peak of approximately 50,000 outages Wednesday night. Most customers are expected to be restored today, but customers in the most heavily impacted areas are expected be restored Friday afternoon. Entergy Texas has more than 80 crews in the field assisting with restoration efforts.



Current outages and estimated restoration times:

Service Area Customers Out Estimated Restoration Time Conroe Network(includes Montgomery, Panorama Village, Willis, and surrounding areas) 4,415 Before Fri, 6 p.m. Huntsville Network(includes Corrigan, Groveton, Madisonville, New Waverly, Normangee, North Zulch, Trinity, and surrounding areas) 427 Before Fri, 12 p.m. Woodlands Network(includes Oak Ridge North, Shenandoah, Woodloch, and surrounding areas) 1,116 Before Fri, 12 p.m. Cleveland Network(includes Patton Village, Plum Grove, Splendora, and surrounding areas) 356 Before Thurs, 10 p.m. New Caney Network(includes Huffman, Porter, Roman Forest, Woodbranch, and surrounding areas) 260 Before Thurs, 10 p.m. Other Areas See View Outage map Total 6,574

As with any weather event, Entergy Texas reminds customers to be mindful of the following safety tips:

Live wires can be deadly. Stay away from downed power lines. Call 1-800-9OUTAGE or 1-800-968-8243 to report downed or dangling power lines, damaged or downed poles or other damaged equipment.

Do not trim trees or remove debris on or near downed power lines. Only power company crews or their contractors should remove trees or limbs touching power lines. Again, stay away from downed power lines.

Keep away from the immediate areas where crews are working. There is always the danger of moving equipment and the possibility of construction materials, limbs or overhead wires falling to the ground.

If you plan on using a generator for temporary power, get a licensed electrician and disconnect from the utility electric system before hooking up to your main electric panel.

Do not run a generator in a confined space without adequate ventilation. Use them only outdoors, following all manufacturers' safety guidelines.

Turn off any electrical appliances that can easily be turned to the off position until power is restored.

Stay informed:

Be sure to stay informed throughout the restoration process using the following resources:

