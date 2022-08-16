Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Entergy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:25 2022-08-16 pm EDT
122.12 USD   +0.25%
12:44pENTERGY : The higher cost of natural gas and its impact on your utility bill
PU
08/12Bill payment assistance offered for eligible Entergy Louisiana customers
AQ
08/11ENTERGY : Near record-breaking temps lead to increased energy use and high bills
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Entergy : The higher cost of natural gas and its impact on your utility bill

08/16/2022 | 12:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Insights > The higher cost of natural gas and its impact on your utility bill

The higher cost of natural gas and its impact on your utility bill
By: New Orleans Editorial Team

08/16/2022

This summer, a trip to the grocery store or a stop at the gas station has probably left your wallet feeling a lot lighter than in years past. In fact, since December 2019, the cost of gasoline at the pump has increased more than 65%. Over that same time, the cost of natural gas, which Entergy purchases to fuel a portion of its power generators to deliver electricity to customers, has more than tripled.

While the price of many goods and services have been on the rise, natural gas has been uniquely impacted by global unrest, extreme temperatures, supply chain constraints and severe weather events. June's natural gas costs more than doubled when compared to June of 2021.

Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans work diligently to balance the delivery of clean, affordable and reliable power. In fact, the companies' generating fleet has helped provide power through one of the hottest summers on record.

How exactly does the cost of natural gas impact my bill?

Customers can see the impact of natural gas prices on their bills by looking at the fuel adjustment line item, which is made up of the fuel adjustment rate - which fluctuates - and the total amount of kilowatt hours used in that billing cycle. Entergy does not profit from this charge. Rather, customers will see an increase to the fuel adjustment when operating costs go up, and a decrease to the charge as operating costs go down.

Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans customers are charged for natural gas on a two-month lag, which is sooner than utility customers in many other states. This means a customer's bill in July will show a fuel adjustment charge that reflects the impact of natural gas prices during May. Over the coming months, other utilities across the nation are expected to see bill increases similar to what Louisiana customers are seeing now.

Residential gas bills, on the other hand, likely have not been affected in the same way as electricity bills, as customers tend to use less natural gas and more electricity in the summer months. This is due to the tendency of customers to run A/C units more often during the summer and heaters more often during the winter. If fuel prices are still elevated in the winter months, gas customers could see higher bill impacts as gas usage increases.

Bill assistance is available

During these hot summer months, our customers have recorded record electricity usage. Coupled with the impacts of natural gas, bills have been unusually high. Any customer struggling to pay their utility bill is encouraged to explore all of our bill help optionsand energy efficiency programs.

Click hereto learn more about bill impacts and what we are doing to help customers manage their bills.

New Orleans Editorial Team

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 16:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENTERGY CORPORATION
12:44pENTERGY : The higher cost of natural gas and its impact on your utility bill
PU
08/12Bill payment assistance offered for eligible Entergy Louisiana customers
AQ
08/11ENTERGY : Near record-breaking temps lead to increased energy use and high bills
PU
08/10ENTERGY : Avoid damaging buried utility lines by calling 811
PU
08/10ENTERGY CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/09ENTERGY ARKANSAS STORM RESTORATION U : 30 p.m.
PU
08/09ENTERGY CORP /DE/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/08ENTERGY ARKANSAS STORM RESTORATION U : 00 p.m.
PU
08/08Entergy Files Mixed Shelf Offering
MT
08/05Entergy scholarship powering dreams for five Arkansas students
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENTERGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 361 M - -
Net income 2022 1 271 M - -
Net Debt 2022 27 874 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,2x
Yield 2022 3,34%
Capitalization 24 778 M 24 778 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,26x
EV / Sales 2023 4,43x
Nbr of Employees 12 369
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 121,81 $
Average target price 126,88 $
Spread / Average Target 4,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Elnitsky Senior VP-Engineering & Technical Services
Peter S. Norgeot Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION8.13%24 778
NEXTERA ENERGY-2.53%178 795
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION5.80%85 451
SOUTHERN COMPANY14.28%83 307
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.7.75%70 471
IBERDROLA, S.A.4.18%68 890