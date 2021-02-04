Entergy : Trio announces United Way HandsOn Entergy Volunteer Center launch

News Center > Trio announces United Way HandsOn Entergy Volunteer Center launch

For Immediate Release

02/04/2021

Contact Lee Sabatini | 504-576-4132 | lsabati@entergy.com

Center will kick off public engagement with CarniVOL 2021 event series

United Way of Southeast Louisiana,Entergy New Orleans and HandsOn New Orleans announced Thursday the public launch of the United Way HandsOn Entergy Volunteer Center. The Volunteer Center offers a go-to public resource for community volunteer engagement, corporate service project design and disaster preparedness and response.

'Providing a helping hand to our communities is integral to our mission now more than ever before,' said David Ellis, Entergy New Orleans President and CEO. 'This partnership is an opportunity to power thousands of volunteers in creating sustainable value for communities we serve across a seven-parish region in Southeast Louisiana. I am proud to continue this collaboration with our partners at the United Way, along with each person that signs up to volunteer with us, to support disaster restoration, student success in school, healthy and financially stable families, and more.'

The Volunteer Center's online portal allows the public to browse and sign up for local volunteer opportunities to participate as an individual or group. Nonprofits interested in listing volunteer opportunities can also register through the portal.

The Volunteer Center also provides turnkey volunteer project design services to assist UWSELA's workplace partners in their efforts to build stronger communities where their employees live, work and play.

'The United Way HandsOn Entergy Volunteer Center's unique model serves as a force-multiplier linking human, financial and material resources to create resident-based solutions to our community's most pressing needs,' said Michael Williamson, UWSELA President and CEO. 'The Volunteer Center provides that singular source for volunteerism Southeast Louisiana so desperately needs to revitalize schools, restore green and urban spaces, create safe, vibrant neighborhoods and so much more - one volunteer at a time.'

The Volunteer Center served a critical role in 2020 engaging volunteers in response to COVID-19 and hurricanes Laura and Delta, generating over $3.8 million in community impact amidst pandemic restrictions through 6,397 volunteers at 160 service projects.

To mark Entergy's commitment, the Volunteer Center will host CarniVOL 2021, a series of family-friendly volunteer opportunities open to corporate partners and the public. Volunteer events include green space improvements, neighborhood revitalization projects and food delivery support. Event listings and registration details are available online at UnitedWaySELA.org/CarniVOL.

'HandsOn and United Way are grateful to Entergy for its support of our efforts to transform our communities through the Volunteer Center, and CarniVOL is an excellent example of the center's ability to create meaningful experiences designed to match the needs and interests of our neighbors,' said Chris Cameron, HandsOn New Orleans Executive Director. 'CarniVOL offers individuals and families the perfect alternative Mardi Gras activity to feel that strong sense of community so familiar to the Carnival season.'

The Volunteer Center will also provide information on how to design your own CarniVOL at-home project as in-person events are limited in size due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Learn more about CarniVOL 2021 and the United Way HandsOn Entergy Volunteer Center online at UnitedWaySELA.org/volunteer.

###

About United Way of Southeast Louisiana

For more than 95 years, United Way of Southeast Louisiana (UWSELA) has been a leader and trusted partner in improving lives and making a lasting difference. We fight to eradicate poverty by preparing people for quality jobs, growing incomes, and affording better health and education opportunities throughout Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Washington parishes. We have a bold vision of equitable communities where all individuals are healthy, educated, and financially stable - and we have a plan. United Way of Southeast Louisiana's Blueprint for Prosperity guides all strategic investments in programs, initiatives, collaborations, volunteerism, and advocacy aimed at tackling poverty. For more information, please visit UnitedWaySELA.org. Find us on social: @UnitedWaySELA.

Join United Way. GIVE.ADVOCATE.VOLUNTEER.CONNECT.

About HandsOn New Orleans

HandsOn New Orleans is a local affiliate of the Points of Light Global Network. We envision a socially just community with happy, healthy, prosperous people. The organization supports over 213 nonprofits in the seven parish metro area through collaborative efforts that promote educational equity in the public school system, improve access to community services and resources, foster healthy lifestyles, sustain the natural and built environment, and assist residents on emergency preparedness, response, and recovery. Neighbors must help neighbors. Our hands are outstretched to yours. We welcome your help and invite you to join our mission to engage, empower, and transform our community through volunteer service.

Energy New Orleans

Entergy New Orleans, LLC is an electric and gas utility that serves Louisiana's Orleans Parish. The company provides electricity to more than 200,000 customers and natural gas to more than 108,000 customers.