    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/04 04:00:02 pm
110.9 USD   -0.96%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Entergy : Wasting energy is a hard habit to break

02/06/2022 | 01:38pm EST
Insights > Wasting energy is a hard habit to break

Wasting energy is a hard habit to break
By: Corporate Editorial Team

02/06/2022

Visit https://www.entergy.com/energyefficiency/ for more tips and programs that can help you save energy and money.

Content provided for Entergy customers, Powered by Questline Relationship Builder. ©Questline Inc

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 18:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 074 M - -
Net income 2021 1 147 M - -
Net Debt 2021 24 737 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
Yield 2021 3,50%
Capitalization 22 289 M 22 289 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,25x
EV / Sales 2022 4,27x
Nbr of Employees 13 400
Free-Float -
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 110,90 $
Average target price 121,84 $
Spread / Average Target 9,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Elnitsky Senior VP-Engineering & Technical Services
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION-1.55%22 289
NEXTERA ENERGY-18.58%149 142
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.62%80 204
ENEL S.P.A.-5.78%77 199
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.16%72 798
IBERDROLA, S.A.-6.82%69 337