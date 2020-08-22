Log in
Entergy : We are Preparing for Potential Tropical Weather

08/22/2020 | 05:47pm EDT

Insights > We are Preparing for Potential Tropical Weather

We are Preparing for Potential Tropical Weather
By: Texas Editorial Team

08/22/2020

Tropical weather is expected in the Gulf this weekend bringing with it potential for severe storms and high winds which may cause power outages in southeast Texas as early as Monday. As we prepare for severe weather, we are working to ensure we have the people and resources to respond to outages safely, while practicing social distancing measures needed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Crews are ready to respond quickly and safely.

We are working to ensure we have the people and resources to respond to outages, while also maintaining safety precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Restoration times may be extended if outages are widespread. Additional measures, such as social distancing, must be taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For their safety and yours, please stay away from their work zones. If you need to report a problem with your service or get bill payment help, we're just a phone call away: 1-800-ENTERGY or 1-800-368-3749.

As with any weather event, please be mindful of the following safety tips:

  • Live wires can be deadly. Stay away from downed power lines. Call 1-800 9OUTAGE or 1-800-968-8243 to report downed or dangling power lines, poles or other damaged equipment.
  • Do not trim trees or remove debris on or near downed power lines. Only power company crews or their contractors should remove trees or limbs touching power lines.
  • Keep away from the immediate areas where crews are working. There is always the danger of moving equipment and the possibility of construction materials or limbs or overhead wires falling to the ground.
  • If you plan on using a generator for temporary power, get a licensed electrician and disconnect from the utility electric system before hooking up to your home main electric panel.
  • Do not run a generator in a confined space without adequate ventilation.
  • Avoid using candles or other flammable devices to warm your home.
  • Check on seniors, who can be particularly susceptible to extreme temperatures.
  • Try to stay off the roads in affected areas. More traffic in bad weather leads to more accidents, including more injuries and fatalities as well as accidents that can damage electrical poles and other equipment, creating outages and impeding the ability of crews to access and repair damage and slowing restoration.
  • We want to keep you informed and in control so here is the best way to get information about outages in addition to the View Outage application:
    • Download our app for your smartphone at entergy.com/app or visit entergystormcenter.com to stay informed on our restoration progress. Android users who have difficulty accessing the app on their smartphones can get information from the mobile version of our site at entergy.com.
    • Sign up for text alerts. From your cellphone, text R E G to 368374, or visit entergytext.com.
    • Follow us on Twitter.com/Entergy or Facebook.com/Entergy.
    • Follow updates in your local news media, like radio, television and newspapers.
Texas Editorial Team

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 22 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2020 21:46:15 UTC
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group