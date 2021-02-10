Entergy : Winter Storm Preparations – Arkansas Update 2/10/21

Insights > Winter Storm Preparations - Arkansas Update 2/10/21

By: Arkansas Editorial Team

02/10/2021

According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm is expected to impact portions of the state this evening and continue into Thursday. The forecast calls for freezing rain and ice accumulations in central and northeast Arkansas. Entergy Arkansas is closely monitoring weather forecasts as this type of precipitation can create problems for an electric system and make for hazardous driving conditions, slowing restoration. We are prepared for severe weather. We have assembled our restoration resources, along with mutual assistance crews from outside the state, to ensure we have the people and resources ready to respond to outages quickly and safely should they occur. Our team will practice social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this may slow restoration work. We recommend customers prepare as well. For tips and storm updates, visit entergy.com/winterweather.

STORM RESTORATION PROCESS

If there are widespread outages, we will deploy scouts to assess damage. It is on these assessments that we base our estimates of restoration times. We will communicate these estimates with you, updating as new information becomes available. Our crews will simultaneously be restoring service where it is deemed safe to do so. We ask for your patience, and please know restoring your power safely and quickly is our top priority.

Please be aware the restoration process can be hampered by the surge of instantaneous electrical demand from appliances (heating units, water heaters, etc.) when service is restored to your location, potentially overloading protective devices on Entergy's electrical system. To help mitigate this problem, Entergy encourages you to turn off any electrical heaters or electrical appliances that can easily be turned off until power is restored.

As with any weather event, please be mindful of the following safety tips:

Live wires can be deadly. Stay away from downed power lines. Call 1-800-9OUTAGE or 1-800-968-8243 to report downed or dangling power lines, poles or other damaged equipment.

Do not trim trees or remove debris on or near downed power lines. Only power company crews or their contractors should remove trees or limbs touching power lines.

Keep away from the immediate areas where crews are working. There is always the danger of moving equipment and the possibility of construction materials or limbs or overhead wires falling to the ground.

If you plan on using a generator for temporary power, get a licensed electrician and disconnect from the utility electric system before hooking up to your main electric panel.

Do not run a generator in a confined space without adequate ventilation.

Turn off any electrical appliances that can easily be turned to the off position until power is restored.

Check on seniors, who can be particularly susceptible to extreme temperatures.

Try to stay off the roads in affected areas. Restoration crews can work safer and faster if they don't have to work around traffic.

We want to keep you informed and in control. The best way to get information about outages is via Entergy's View Outage page on our website. Additional resources for your convenience:

Download our app for your smartphone at entergy.com/app or visit Entergy Storm Center to stay informed on our restoration progress.

Sign up for text alerts. From your cellphone, text R E G to 368374, or visit entergytext.com.

Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter @ EntergyARK.

Follow updates in your local news media, like radio, television and newspapers.