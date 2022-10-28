Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Entergy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:13 2022-10-28 pm EDT
107.29 USD   +2.15%
02:09pEntergy announces increase in quarterly dividend
PR
10/26Entergy to report third-quarter 2022 financial results on Nov. 2
PR
10/21Morgan Stanley Lowers Entergy's Price Target to $96 From $115, Keeps Underweight Rating
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Entergy announces increase in quarterly dividend

10/28/2022 | 02:09pm EDT
Company raises quarterly payment to shareholders by 6%

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy's board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend payment of $1.07 per share, an increase of $0.06 per share, on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable Dec. 1, 2022, to shareholders of record as of Nov. 14, 2022.

Entergy has paid shareholders a cash dividend on its common stock continuously since 1988.

About Entergy

Entergy (NYSE: ETR), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, powers life for 3 million customers through its operating companies across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy is creating a cleaner, more resilient energy future for everyone with our diverse power generation portfolio, including increasingly carbon-free energy sources. With roots in the Gulf South region for more than a century, Entergy is a recognized leader in corporate citizenship, delivering more than $100 million in economic benefits to local communities through philanthropy and advocacy efforts annually over the last several years. Our approximately 12,000 employees are dedicated to powering life today and for future generations. Learn more at entergy.com and follow @Entergy on social media. #WePowerLife

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entergy-announces-increase-in-quarterly-dividend-301662632.html

SOURCE Entergy Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
