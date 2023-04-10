Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Entergy Corporation
  News
  Summary
Entergy announces quarterly dividend payment to shareholders

04/10/2023 | 11:14am EDT
NEW ORLEANS, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy's board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend payment of $1.07 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable June 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of May 4, 2023.

Entergy has paid shareholders a cash dividend on its common stock continuously since 1988.

About Entergy

Entergy (NYSE: ETR) is a Fortune 500 company that powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at entergy.com and follow @Entergy on social media. #WePowerLife

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entergy-announces-quarterly-dividend-payment-to-shareholders-301793325.html

SOURCE Entergy Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
