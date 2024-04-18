News Release > Entergy applies for grant funds to make electric system in Baton Rouge and Reserve more resilient

04/18/2024

Entergy Louisiana today filed two grant applications that would, if approved, secure approximately $240 million to harden portions of the company's electric system in Baton Rouge and Reserve. The two proposed Line Hardening and Microgrid projects would help speed up restoration and recovery efforts following storms, reducing overall impacts to customers and local economies and making our communities more resilient.

The funding opportunities Entergy is pursuing are made available by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law through the U.S. Department of Energy's GRIP (Grid Resilience and Innovative Partnerships) program. The federal agency is expected to announce final awards this fall, and winning submissions will receive funding for half of the project's cost.

"This initiative underscores our unwavering commitment to enhancing the resilience of our power grid while simultaneously investing in the communities we serve," said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO. "Through strategic partnerships and innovative solutions, we are not only safeguarding our infrastructure against future challenges but also empowering our state to thrive."

The Gulf South is home to a premier economic hub with many advantages, including world-class infrastructure, access to seven of the top 20 U.S. ports, favorable commodity spreads, workforce availability and a growing industrial customer base. Government investments in the resilience of Entergy's electric grid would benefit the entire country, given the company's critical role in powering national energy security and the global economy through interstate transportation and international commerce.

The two projects presented in these applications, if funding is approved by the DOE, would better serve Entergy's customers through hardening of grid infrastructure, microgrid components and improved grid resilience for disadvantaged communities. Any federal grants received would directly benefit customers.

Complementing the infrastructure upgrades, in both Baton Rouge and Reserve, a Community Benefits Working Group comprising local stakeholders will oversee a $2 million Community Benefits Plan, prioritizing initiatives such as creating meaningful job opportunities, supporting diverse vendors, ensuring food stability, and fostering educational programs for youth workforce development.

To learn more about the Entergy's continued commitment to resilience and reliability, visit entergy.com/brightfuturela.

