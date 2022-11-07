Advanced search
Entergy : named top utility in economic development for 15 years in a row

11/07/2022 | 01:24pm EST
Insights > Entergy named top utility in economic development for 15 years in a row

Entergy named top utility in economic development for 15 years in a row
By: Corporate Editorial Team

11/07/2022

For 15 consecutive years, Site Selection magazine has recognized Entergy as a major player for economic growth in the communities we serve, including some of the largest and most power-intensive industries in the United States. In 2021, Entergy helped secure $13.4 billion in capital investments and supported the creation of 6,747 new jobs within Entergy's four-state region of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

"We're committed to powering a better future for everyone by creating opportunity in the places we live and work," said David Ellis, Entergy's chief customer officer. "Our recognition as a top utility in economic development for 15 straight years reflects our continued focus to provide reliable, affordable and sustainable solutions that help our customers meet their desired outcomes. We're proud to help lead the way in attracting new businesses and driving economic growth for our communities today, and for future generations to come."

David Ellis
Chief Customer Officer

Investments in the our region over the past 15 years represent a variety of industries and companies from around the world, including four Amazon facilities ($820 million), Big River Steel facilities ($5 billion), Continental Tire ($1.4 billion), Diamond Green ($1.1 billion), DXC Technology ($105 million), Grön Fuels ($9.2 billion), Medline ($46 million), Shintech ($4.19 billion) and Trex ($737 million). This is just a sample of the types of projects that demonstrate the scale and breadth of economic growth in our communities.

Criteria used by Site Selection magazine for its rankings include the use of innovative programs and incentives for business, website tools and data and each utility's job-creating infrastructure and facility investment trends. One example includes Entergy's site development program, which directly affected 31 counties to further enhance the competitiveness of Entergy's industrial sites.

Entergy's state-of-the-art site selection website, buildingsandsites.com, empowers communities with the tools they need to market commercial and industrial properties. Launched in 2008, the site gives access to powerful features for property searches and the ability to customize the platform to promote the community's brand and regional assets. Thousands of sites have been listed on the tool with 1,700 properties currently listed. Since 2006, Entergy has awarded $80.7 million in educational grants to support workforce development across the four-state region through the Entergy Charitable Foundation. In addition to Entergy's continuous support to local communities and workforce development, Entergy is a utility industry leader in sustainability and has committed to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Site Selection magazine's profile of Entergy may be viewed in the September 2022 print issue and on their website.

Entergy provides companies with access to essential information needed to locate, expand and promote their business within our four-state region. In addition, Entergy provides companies with services in site selection, project management, large projects and contracts. Learn more how Entergy can power your business at GoEntergy.com.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 18:23:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
