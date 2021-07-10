Entergy : Celebrating National Lineworker Appreciation Day

Insights > Celebrating National Lineworker Appreciation Day

By: Elizabeth Rooney • Senior Communications Specialist

07/10/2021

When the lights go out, they go to work, and we couldn't be more grateful for what they do. If you've ever wanted to thank the lineworkers who restored your power, today's a good day to do so.

On July 10, Entergy joins the Edison Electric Institute, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, the Utility Workers Union of America and the National Electrical Contractors Association in observing National Lineworker Appreciation Day.

Over the last year, the COVID-19 global pandemic and an extremely active storm season has amplified the essential nature of their roles.

'Our team of lineworkers are dedicated to powering life in our communities, on sunny days and in the aftermath of storms; on weekends and holidays,' said Eli Viamontes, vice president of utility distribution operation. 'We're proud of their commitment and thankful for them each and every day.'

Nearly 2,000 frontline workers are part of the Entergy family. They, along with contract lineworkers, construct, operate and maintain equipment and more than 121,000 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines that deliver electricity to our 3 million customers.

To participate in honoring lineworkers and their families, post your message using the hashtag #ThankALineworker on social media.