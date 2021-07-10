Log in
    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
Entergy : Celebrating National Lineworker Appreciation Day

07/10/2021 | 06:08am EDT
Insights > Celebrating National Lineworker Appreciation Day

Celebrating National Lineworker Appreciation Day
By: Elizabeth Rooney • Senior Communications Specialist

07/10/2021

When the lights go out, they go to work, and we couldn't be more grateful for what they do. If you've ever wanted to thank the lineworkers who restored your power, today's a good day to do so.

On July 10, Entergy joins the Edison Electric Institute, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, the Utility Workers Union of America and the National Electrical Contractors Association in observing National Lineworker Appreciation Day.

Over the last year, the COVID-19 global pandemic and an extremely active storm season has amplified the essential nature of their roles.

'Our team of lineworkers are dedicated to powering life in our communities, on sunny days and in the aftermath of storms; on weekends and holidays,' said Eli Viamontes, vice president of utility distribution operation. 'We're proud of their commitment and thankful for them each and every day.'

Nearly 2,000 frontline workers are part of the Entergy family. They, along with contract lineworkers, construct, operate and maintain equipment and more than 121,000 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines that deliver electricity to our 3 million customers.

To participate in honoring lineworkers and their families, post your message using the hashtag #ThankALineworker on social media.

Elizabeth Rooney
Senior Communications Specialist

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 10 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2021 10:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 809 M - -
Net income 2021 1 214 M - -
Net Debt 2021 23 902 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
Yield 2021 3,77%
Capitalization 20 652 M 20 652 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,12x
EV / Sales 2022 4,10x
Nbr of Employees 13 400
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 102,92 $
Average target price 117,94 $
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Elnitsky Senior VP-Engineering & Technical Services
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION3.08%20 383
NEXTERA ENERGY-2.80%144 872
ENEL S.P.A.-4.25%97 216
IBERDROLA, S.A.-12.14%78 310
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.94%76 707
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.20%65 138