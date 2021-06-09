Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Entergy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Entergy : Feeder Investments Improve Grid Reliability

06/09/2021 | 04:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Insights > Feeder Investments Improve Grid Reliability

Feeder Investments Improve Grid Reliability
By: Elizabeth Fako • Senior Communications Specialist

06/09/2021

At Entergy, we're committed to safely providing reliable service to the communities we serve. Our reliability strategy aims to optimize the balance between corrective maintenance, infrastructure work and planned projects that maximize benefits for our customers.

Beginning this year, we took a new approach to upgrading our feeders, which are the main distribution lines used to transmit electricity to customer homes or businesses. By coordinating projects across our system on a more holistic basis, we're able to focus on achieving sustainable reliability gains through these investments. This means preventing future outages, reducing the number of customers affected should an outage occur and improving the dependability of our service to our customers.

Feeders to be worked in 2021 were selected based on their historical outage performance and expected benefits, targeting areas to eliminate frequent or extensive power outages.

The type of work being done on these feeders may include:

  • Strengthening or upgrading the associated poles to increase resiliency.
  • Updating older, poor performing wires to reduce conductor failure.
  • Adding smart devices, as part of our distribution automation initiative, to reduce the number of impacted customers should a fault occur.
  • Splitting long feeders with high customer counts and adding in redundancies to reduce the impacts of outages.

We'll send more information to customers affected by these ongoing reliability projects, notifying when projects are being worked in a given area and updating our outage map to show where reliability work is underway.

Check out entergy.com/reliability for more information and updates on Entergy's reliability projects.

Elizabeth Fako
Senior Communications Specialist

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 20:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENTERGY CORPORATION
04:38pENTERGY  : Feeder Investments Improve Grid Reliability
PU
08:05aENTERGY  : We're Fighting Climate Change So Our Communities Have a Bright Future
PU
06/08Vogtle Nuclear Plant in Georgia Faces More Construction Delays -- 3rd Update
DJ
06/08Vogtle Nuclear Plant in Georgia Faces More Construction Delays -- 2nd Update
DJ
06/08Vogtle Nuclear Plant in Georgia Faces More Construction Delays -- Update
DJ
06/08INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Prolongs 90-Day Selling Trend at Entergy
MT
06/07THE HEART OF CUSTOMER SERVICE : Not Missing a Beat During the Pandemic
PU
06/07ENTERGY  : Arkansas notification of plans to file Rider FRP Application
PU
06/04DOCKET # : U-35565
PU
06/03ENTERGY CORP /DE/  : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 855 M - -
Net income 2021 1 214 M - -
Net Debt 2021 23 775 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
Yield 2021 3,66%
Capitalization 21 296 M 21 296 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,15x
EV / Sales 2022 4,12x
Nbr of Employees 13 400
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 117,50 $
Last Close Price 106,13 $
Spread / Highest target 21,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Elnitsky Senior VP-Engineering & Technical Services
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION6.76%21 296
NEXTERA ENERGY-6.49%141 499
ENEL S.P.A.-3.19%99 171
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.59%82 477
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.86%77 376
SOUTHERN COMPANY5.27%67 160