Entergy : Louisiana Storm Update - 4/10/21 - 8 p.m.

04/11/2021 | 02:39pm EDT
Insights > Entergy Louisiana Storm Update - 4/10/21 - 8 p.m.

Entergy Louisiana Storm Update - 4/10/21 - 8 p.m.
By: Louisiana Editorial Team

04/10/2021

Entergy crews and contractors are working quickly and safely to restore power to customers in Louisiana after a strong band of storms brought high winds to the area Friday night into Saturday morning, causing approximately 37,000 outages statewide.

As of 8 p.m., crews had successfully restored approximately 85% of customers with the majority of those remaining without power in the hardest-hit area of Greater Baton Rouge. We expect that most customers who can safely receive power will be restored tonight with some in the hardest-hit areas extending into tomorrow.

East Baton Rouge Parish
Number of outages as of 8 p.m.: 6,019
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The vast majority of customers who can accept power will be restored tonight with some customer outages extending into Sunday, April 11.

Customers in these communities who can safely accept power will be restored tomorrow, Sunday, April 11:

  • Merrydale
  • Innisworld
  • Hidden Grove
  • Broadmoor
  • Mid-City

Ascension Parish
Number of outages as of 8 p.m.: 1,656
Percentage of damage assessments complete: 100%
Estimated restoration: The vast majority of customers who can accept power will be restored tonight with some customer outages extending into Sunday, April 11.

STORM RESTORATION PROCESS

  • Following a storm, we deploy scouts to assess damage. Our scouts work as quickly and safely as possible in sometimes very dangerous conditions. As damages are assessed, we will communicate with you the conditions found along with an estimated restoration time and our progress toward restoring your power. We ask for your patience, and please know restoring your power safely and quickly is our top priority.
  • As we assess the damage, we will begin restoring service where it is deemed safe to do so.

STAY INFORMED

We continuously keep our communities informed throughout a storm using the following channels:

Your preparation is essential too:

  • Above all stay safe. A personal plan for you and your family is the best way to stay safe and be storm ready.
  • Visit the Entergy Storm Center website for planning tools that can help guide you through the decisions you need to make.
  • Whether you shelter in place or evacuate, you should make preparations to protect your home.
    • Decide to stay or go well before the storm strikes.
    • Basic emergency supplies and a first aid kit are key items to keep on hand during severe weather.
    • Visit the Entergy Storm Center website in advance for details on how to prepare for hurricanes and other types of storms.
Louisiana Editorial Team

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 10 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2021 18:38:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
