Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Entergy : Louisiana Storm Update - 4/10/21 - Noon

04/11/2021 | 02:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Insights > Entergy Louisiana Storm Update - 4/10/21 - Noon

Entergy Louisiana Storm Update - 4/10/21 - Noon
By: Louisiana Editorial Team

04/10/2021

Entergy Louisiana crews are working quickly and safely to restore power following a strong band of storms that brought high winds to the area, causing approximately 37,000 outages statewide.

As of noon, crews have successfully restored more than half of all customers with the majority of those still out in the hardest hit area of Greater Baton Rouge. Crews and additional resources will begin narrowing in on the most heavily affected regions, where winds caused damage to distribution poles and transmission infrastructure.

We anticipate that all customers who can safely receive power will be restored by tonight with a few in the heaviest damaged areas possibly extending into tomorrow.

Crews are also working to clear a power line that is currently blocking a roadway along Airline highway in Baton Rouge. Customers in the area are reminded to keep clear and use caution when driving.

Safety is a core value:

  • Stay away from downed power lines and assume they are energized. Report them to 1-800-9OUTAGE.
  • Report your power outage online to Entergy Louisiana or call 1-800-9OUTAGE. There is no need to speak with a customer service representative to report an outage if completed online.
  • If you have a portable generator, use it safely. DO NOT run it in an enclosed space. If connecting to the whole house, do so only if the connection has been installed by a licensed electrician to prevent back feed on to the distribution system.
  • Do not open your refrigerator or freezer door. Food will stay cold much longer this way.
  • Please stay clear of linemen as they work to safely restore power.

Stay informed:

We continuously keep our communities informed throughout a storm using the following channels:

Louisiana Editorial Team

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 10 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2021 18:38:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENTERGY CORPORATION
02:39pENTERGY  : Louisiana Storm Update - 4/10/21 - Noon
PU
02:39pENTERGY  : Louisiana Storm Update - 4/10/21 - 8 p.m.
PU
04/09ENTERGY  : Gift to Mississippi Communities in 2020? More than $1.5 Million
AQ
04/08ENTERGY  : Gift to Mississippi Communities in 2020? More than $1.5 Million
PU
04/08ENTERGY  : Nuclear Announces Senior Leadership Changes
PU
04/08ENTERGY  : Smells Like Spring Storm Season
PU
04/08ENTERGY  : Mississippi County Completes Entergy Arkansas ‘Select Site' Cer..
PU
04/08ENTERGY CORP /DE/  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
04/02ENTERGY  : Arkansas Gives More Than $1.7M Cash, In-kind Donations in 2020
PU
03/31ENTERGY  : Women In Nuclear Plays Vital Role in Public Outreach, Professional De..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 720 M - -
Net income 2021 1 207 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22 716 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
Yield 2021 3,84%
Capitalization 20 336 M 20 336 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,02x
EV / Sales 2022 4,00x
Nbr of Employees 13 400
Free-Float 73,7%
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 112,56 $
Last Close Price 101,14 $
Spread / Highest target 25,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION1.44%20 336
NEXTERA ENERGY1.02%152 875
ENEL S.P.A.3.84%103 796
IBERDROLA, S.A.-1.62%86 610
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION6.53%75 029
ORSTED A/S-15.56%70 484
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ