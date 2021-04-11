Insights > Entergy Louisiana Storm Update - 4/10/21 - Noon

By: Louisiana Editorial Team

04/10/2021

Entergy Louisiana crews are working quickly and safely to restore power following a strong band of storms that brought high winds to the area, causing approximately 37,000 outages statewide.

As of noon, crews have successfully restored more than half of all customers with the majority of those still out in the hardest hit area of Greater Baton Rouge. Crews and additional resources will begin narrowing in on the most heavily affected regions, where winds caused damage to distribution poles and transmission infrastructure.

We anticipate that all customers who can safely receive power will be restored by tonight with a few in the heaviest damaged areas possibly extending into tomorrow.

Crews are also working to clear a power line that is currently blocking a roadway along Airline highway in Baton Rouge. Customers in the area are reminded to keep clear and use caution when driving.

Safety is a core value:

Stay away from downed power lines and assume they are energized. Report them to 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Report your power outage online to Entergy Louisiana or call 1-800-9OUTAGE. There is no need to speak with a customer service representative to report an outage if completed online.

If you have a portable generator, use it safely. DO NOT run it in an enclosed space. If connecting to the whole house, do so only if the connection has been installed by a licensed electrician to prevent back feed on to the distribution system.

Do not open your refrigerator or freezer door. Food will stay cold much longer this way.

Please stay clear of linemen as they work to safely restore power.

Stay informed:

We continuously keep our communities informed throughout a storm using the following channels:

Download our free app for your smartphone at entergy.com/app.

Sign up for text alerts. From your cellphone text REG to 36778.

Visit Entergy Storm Center and View Outages.

Follow us on com/entergyla or Facebook.com/entergyla.

Call us at 800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243).

Follow updates in your local news media like radio television and newspapers.

