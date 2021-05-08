Log in
    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 05/07 04:10:00 pm
108.31 USD   +0.63%
Entergy : Mississippi Completes Restoration Efforts

05/08/2021 | 09:34am EDT
Insights > Entergy Mississippi Completes Restoration Efforts

Entergy Mississippi Completes Restoration Efforts
By: Mississippi Editorial Team

05/08/2021

Entergy Mississippi has restored service to more than 79,000 customers who lost power during the recent tornadoes and severe storms impacting our service territory Tuesday, May 4. All customers who can accept electrical service safely have been restored. If you are still without power, check for damage to the electrical equipment attached to your home or business. If your electric meter or the wiring is damaged, contact an electrician to make repairs. If your electric equipment appears undamaged, contact 1-800-9OUTAGE (1-800-968-8243) or text OUT to 36778.

Thank you for your patience as our teams restored power.

Mississippi Editorial Team

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 08 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2021 13:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
