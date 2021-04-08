Entergy : Mississippi County Completes Entergy Arkansas ‘Select Site' Certification

News Center > Mississippi County Completes Entergy Arkansas 'Select Site' Certification

04/08/2021

Today officials with Mississippi County Economic Development and Entergy Arkansas announced completion of the utility's Select Site certification for the Osceola Driver 130 industrial site, which sits on 130 acres near I-55, the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railway, and the Mississippi River.

'The timeline for responding to prospects has shortened significantly,' said Clif Chitwood with Mississippi County Economic Development, 'and going through the certification process helps to ensure that we have the site information necessary to respond quickly to inquiries.

'This site is well-suited for a manufacturer who wants to move products across the country or across the world, and the additional marketing that comes with certification provides our site with an advantage that not many in the state have,' Chitwood said.

Entergy Arkansas Director of Business and Economic Development Danny Games and Tandee White, community developer, were on hand to recognize Mississippi County for completing the comprehensive review and documentation process and to present a grant check to help offset some of the costs associated with the certification. Joining Games and White was Clint O'Neal, executive vice president of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

Entergy Arkansas works with communities to implement an assessment tool that allows communities to certify their sites and communicate the prepared status to the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, site location consultants and company decision makers.

'Along with providing reliable and affordable power with rates among the lowest in the country, Entergy Arkansas works to prepare the communities we serve for attracting new business and encouraging business expansions that result in new jobs, investments and economic growth,' said Games. 'With today's climate, it is even more important that we communicate that state of readiness online and up our digital game.'

The Select Site program helps communities better prepare their sites as winning candidates for high-tech, manufacturing and distribution projects with a thorough audit of the site's readiness for new or expanding business. Preparedness is a necessity for economic development success in today's business environment, Entergy Arkansas officials said, as site location consultants and prospective companies require immediate response times often on very short notice. Through the Select Site program and the Arkansas Site Selection Center, Entergy is helping to meet those needs. Other Select Site properties are located in Jefferson County, Little Rock, Magnolia, Maumelle, Newport, Russellville and West Memphis.

Visit www.ArkansasSiteSelection.com for details of each Entergy Select Sites, including the latest Osceola Driver 130 site.

Mississippi County Economic Development and Entergy Arkansas announced completion of the utility's Select Site certification for the Osceola Driver 130 industrial site today. On hand were (from left) Clint O'Neal, Arkansas Economic Development Commission, executive vice president of global business; Tamika Jenkins, Mississippi County Economic Development representative; Danny Games, Entergy Arkansas director of business and economic development; Blytheville Mayor James Sanders, Mayor of Blytheville; Mississippi County Judge John Nelson; Osceola Mayor Sally Wilson; and Clif Chitwood, Mississippi County Economic Development director.