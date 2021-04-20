Entergy : Need Help Managing Your Bill? We Can Help

News Center > Need Help Managing Your Bill? We Can Help

04/20/2021

The hot, humid weather is beginning to settle into Louisiana. That means you're likely adjusting your thermostat and using your air conditioner more.

We understand the impact COVID-19 continues to have on our customers and some may be facing tough financial times. There are some simple measures you can take to prevent impacts to your bill.

Some impacts to your bill may include:

If you're a typical residential customer using 1,000 kWh of energy one month and your usage increased by 500 kWh the following month, you may see a significant increase in your bill. Visit the myAdvisor tool on myEntergy.com to view when you use the most energy. The usage and cost tool can compare your usage history by month, day, and hour.

During the warmer weather months, more energy is used to cool your home. In fact, cooling costs can account for as much as 55% of your monthly energy usage. The greater the difference between the outdoor temperature and the desired indoor temperature, the more electricity your air conditioning unit will use. We recommend setting your thermostat at 78°F. Learn more about how weather impacts your bill.

If you're having difficulty paying your utility bills, Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans have flexible payment arrangements through their Enhanced Customer Assistance plans. Qualified customers also can receive assistance through Entergy's The Power to Care program and the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

You also may be eligible for funds to assist in payment of rent. Visit https://www.entergy.com/covid-19/rental-assistance/ for more information.

If you're concerned about your energy usage, the Companies' energy efficiency programs can help. They offer free in-home energy assessments and rebates to help reduce the up-front cost of installing energy-efficient equipment, such as high-efficiency HVAC tune-ups, insulation, air sealing and duct sealing. You also can purchase energy efficiency products and upgrades through the respective online marketplaces. Entergy Louisiana customers can visit Entergy Solutions - An Entergy Louisiana program at EntergySolutionsLA.com and Entergy New Orleans customers can visit Energy Smart - A New Orleans Program at EnergySmartNOLA.info.

