    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 06/02 04:10:00 pm
104.68 USD   +0.05%
Entergy : New Bill Design

06/02/2021 | 05:28pm EDT
Video/B-Roll > New Bill Design

New Bill Design

Entergy is always working to improve our customers' billing experience. The Entergy bill's user-friendly and colorful layout enables you to find all the important information on your bill. Charts and graphs give you the ability to track your energy usage. Definitions of line items have been added so that you can clearly understand the different parts of your bill.

Entergy Corporation published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 806 M - -
Net income 2021 1 214 M - -
Net Debt 2021 23 438 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,1x
Yield 2021 3,72%
Capitalization 20 995 M 20 995 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,11x
EV / Sales 2022 4,09x
Nbr of Employees 13 400
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 116,81 $
Last Close Price 104,63 $
Spread / Highest target 23,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Elnitsky Senior VP-Engineering & Technical Services
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION5.43%20 995
NEXTERA ENERGY-6.52%141 459
ENEL S.P.A.-2.56%100 389
IBERDROLA, S.A.-6.67%84 697
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.31%76 983
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.05%67 149