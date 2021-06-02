Entergy : New Bill Design

Video/B-Roll > New Bill Design
New Bill Design
Entergy is always working to improve our customers' billing experience. The Entergy bill's user-friendly and colorful layout enables you to find all the important information on your bill. Charts and graphs give you the ability to track your energy usage. Definitions of line items have been added so that you can clearly understand the different parts of your bill.
