ENTERGY CORPORATION

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
Entergy : New Orleans President and CEO David Ellis Updates Customers on February's Winter Storm

03/10/2021 | 10:21am EST
Insights > Entergy New Orleans President and CEO David Ellis Updates Customers on February's Winter Storm

03/10/2021

'While we prepare extensively for each storm, there are times when we don't do as well as we like and there is always room for improvement.' - David Ellis, Entergy New Orleans President and CEO

February's winter storm brought extreme cold temperatures that drove winter demand for electricity and gas to levels not seen in the area in years. To help protect the grid from catastrophic damages and avoid significant longer, more widespread outages, our reliability coordinator, MISO, directed Entergy New Orleans, along with all other Entergy companies, to immediately shut down power to portions of the grid. We understand the burden this MISO emergency directive caused.

Our analysis showed us that some customers were interrupted due to errors within the computerized load shed program. We have since identified and corrected those errors. Entergy New Orleans President and CEO David Ellis shares more details for customers on the Company's analysis following February's winter storm. Watch his full message below.



Entergy Corporation published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 15:20:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
