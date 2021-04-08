News Center > Entergy Nuclear Announces Senior Leadership Changes

Entergy Corporation has announced several leadership changes for its nuclear business due to retirements. The leaders are based in Jackson, Mississippi, headquarters for the company's nuclear operations.

'These moves align well with our internal succession plans, talent development strategies and planned retirements,' said Chris Bakken, executive vice president and chief nuclear officer at Entergy Corporation. 'We have built a strong pipeline of leaders to assume new assignments while remaining open to limited hiring of senior talent from outside the company for specific roles and fresh perspectives.'

Kimberly Cook-Nelson has been named chief nuclear operating officer, overseeingArkansas Nuclear One, River Bend Station and Palisades Power Plant.Cook-Nelson joined Entergy in 1996 as the general manager of plant operations at Waterford 3 Steam Electric Station. She has held various leadership positions in engineering, maintenance, operations, continuous improvement and nuclear safety, and the corporate organization. She worked two years at the Institute of Nuclear Power Operations as an organizational effectiveness leader. She holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering, master's degree in engineering management and an MBA from the University of New Orleans. She earned her senior reactor license from Waterford 3.

After serving in a two-year assignment with Entergy's distribution operations in New Orleans, Bill Maguire returns to Entergy Nuclear's team as a chief operating officer, overseeing Waterford 3, Cooper Nuclear Station and Grand Gulf Nuclear Station. Maguire has served in leadership roles at several Entergy plants, such as safety assurance director, general manager, vice president of operations support fleetwide and site vice president at River Bend Station. Maguire has a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Drexel University and an MBA from Syracuse University. He earned a senior reactor operator license from Limerick Generating Station in Pennsylvania.

Larry Coyle has been named senior vice president, nuclear corporate services. He previously worked as a chief operating officer responsible for ANO, Cooper and Palisades nuclear plants. Coyle has worked as site vice president at Indian Point Energy Center and FitzPatrick nuclear plants. Coyle holds a bachelor's degree in nuclear engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

David Hahnhas been named vice president, nuclear independent oversight. Rear Admiral Hahn recently retired from the U.S. Navy after a distinguished 35-year career. He served as chief of naval research in Washington, DC. He held numerous assignments in the Navy, including the commanding officer of the USS Pittsburgh (SSN 720) and executive officer of the USS Springfield (SSN 761). Rear Admiral Hahn earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy and an MBA from George Mason University.

David DuBey is the new vice president, human resources and organizational effectiveness for the nuclear business. He has served as Entergy Nuclear's director of HR for the past three years. His career spans from leading teams in multiple states and countries in nuclear, non-nuclear, corporate and retail energy business segments. He holds a bachelor's degree in organizational management from Palm Beach Atlantic University and an MBA from the University of Arizona. He also has a pressurized water reactor management certification from Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station.

Entergy Nuclear owns, operates, supports and provides management services to a national fleet of eight reactors in seven locations, generating approximately 8,000 megawatts of zero-carbon nuclear power. With approximately 6,000 nuclear employees in multiple states, Entergy is also recognized globally as a provider of nuclear services to companies in the U.S. and worldwide.

