Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/08 03:45:03 pm
101.32 USD   -0.39%
03:32pENTERGY  : Nuclear Announces Senior Leadership Changes
PU
03:06pENTERGY  : Smells Like Spring Storm Season
PU
12:20pENTERGY  : Mississippi County Completes Entergy Arkansas ‘Select Site' Certification
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Entergy : Smells Like Spring Storm Season

04/08/2021 | 03:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Center > Smells Like Spring Storm Season

For Immediate Release
Smells Like Spring Storm Season

04/08/2021

Spring is in the air, and after frigid temperatures this winter, the refreshing signs of spring are welcome changes. Chirping birds, blooming flowers and rising temperatures may lift spirits, but a whiff of something more ominous is also in the air: spring storm season.

As the seasons change, wild and wooly weather can pop up with little warning, instantly transforming a sunny spring day to one marked by tornadoes, hail, lightning, severe thunderstorms, flash flooding and high winds.

Extreme, unpredictable weather can also cause power outages and downed power lines. Entergy Texas employees plan and train year-round, ready to respond and restore power when severe weather strikes. Our perpetual cycle of planning, preparation and training ensures we are Operation Storm Ready for every weather situation.

'We continually watch the weather and put our plan in action as soon as a severe weather threat emerges,' said Stuart Barrett, Entergy Texas vice president of customer service. 'These storms develop quickly and can be dangerous. We encourage customers to form a storm-preparedness plan before severe weather appears. Waiting until a storm springs up may be too late.'

Prepare for extreme weather in advance by assembling an emergency kit of basic supplies. Make sure your family knows what to do and where to go if disaster strikes. Entergy can help you prepare with these tips on how to make a plan and a kit. Knowing exactly when and where severe weather will occur is unlikely, so consider keeping an emergency kit at home. Also, keep one in your vehicle that prepares you for the weather outside, not inside, should you become stranded during an emergency. After stocking up, ensure that you have several ways of getting severe weather warnings:

  • Install a smartphone app that will alert you to severe weather in the area or sign up for emergency alerts on your smartphone.
  • Have a weather radio with a loud alarm that will wake you when severe weather threatens at night.

Know how to communicate with Entergy Texas if you need help after a storm hits. There are several ways to report outages or downed power lines:

  • Download our free app for your smartphone at com/app.
  • Sign up for text alerts by texting REG to 36778 and have your account number and ZIP code handy. The registration pattern is as follows including spaces: REG (account number) (ZIP code). Once registered, text OUT to 36778 to report an outage. You can also report an outage online as a guest.
  • Visit the Entergy Storm Center website and our View Outages
  • Call us at 800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243).

'We prepare for the worst and hope for the best,' said Barrett. 'While we work hard to prevent disruptions, unpredictable and powerful storms can still cause power outages. Being prepared and having everything you need in one location, including a way to notify us, can help you weather the storm with greater peace of mind while we work to safely restore your service.'

About Entergy Texas

Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 473,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and retail distribution operations. Entergy delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy owns and operates one of the cleanest large-scale U.S. power generating fleets with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 8,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Entergy has annual revenues of $10 billion and more than 13,000 employees.

-30-

entergytexas.com
Twitter: @EntergyTX
Facebook: Facebook.com/EntergyTX

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 19:05:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENTERGY CORPORATION
03:32pENTERGY  : Nuclear Announces Senior Leadership Changes
PU
03:06pENTERGY  : Smells Like Spring Storm Season
PU
12:20pENTERGY  : Mississippi County Completes Entergy Arkansas ‘Select Site' Cer..
PU
06:06aENTERGY CORP /DE/  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
04/02ENTERGY  : Arkansas Gives More Than $1.7M Cash, In-kind Donations in 2020
PU
03/31ENTERGY  : Women In Nuclear Plays Vital Role in Public Outreach, Professional De..
PU
03/30ENTERGY  : Volunteers Make Local Homes Safer with Rebuilding Together New Orlean..
PU
03/30ENTERGY  : Mizuho Adjusts Entergy's Price Target to $120 From $105, Maintains Bu..
MT
03/29ENTERGY  : Helping Create More Vibrant Economy in Greater New Orleans
PU
03/29ENTERGY  : Rodriguez Honored for Collaborative Spirit, Professional Leadership
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 720 M - -
Net income 2021 1 207 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22 716 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
Yield 2021 3,82%
Capitalization 20 453 M 20 453 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,03x
EV / Sales 2022 4,01x
Nbr of Employees 13 400
Free-Float 73,7%
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 112,56 $
Last Close Price 101,72 $
Spread / Highest target 24,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION2.06%20 453
NEXTERA ENERGY0.34%151 835
ENEL S.P.A.3.75%103 786
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.89%84 687
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION6.84%75 245
ORSTED A/S-17.81%68 654
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ