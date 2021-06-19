Insights > Entergy System Tropical Storm Claudette Update - 6/19/21 @ 9 a.m.

By: Corporate Editorial Team

06/19/2021

The disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico became Tropical Storm Claudette early today as it moved ashore along the mid-Louisiana coast. The storm is causing power outages for our customers in the state.

The storm is expected to track across southern Mississippi, exiting the state late this afternoon.

At 8 a.m., 1,356 customers were without power in Louisiana. Restoration for these customers is underway. We expect most customers will be restored today.

Customers may receive estimated restoration times for their outages by visiting our View Outages website. They also may receive outage updates by signing up for text alerts. Text REG to 36778 and have your account number and ZIP code handy. The registration pattern is as follows including spaces: REG (account number) (ZIP code). Once registered, text OUT to 36778 to report an outage. You can also report an outage online as a guest.

Road and flood-gate closures, flooding and other accessibility challenges due to the storm could affect our ability to reach some areas of our territory and could delay restoration in those communities.

Safety is our core value and always comes first. Then, restoring power is the top priority and first order of business.

We assemble and organize the workforce needed to restore service safely and quickly to our customers.

We continuously keep our communities informed throughout a storm using the following channels:

Download our free app for your smartphone at entergy.com/app.

Sign up for text alerts by texting REG to 36778 and have your account number and ZIP code handy. The registration pattern is as follows including spaces: REG (account number) (ZIP code). Once registered, text OUT to 36778 to report an outage. You can also report an outage online as a guest.

Visit the Entergy Storm Center website and our View Outages page.

Follow us on Twitter.com/entergy or Facebook.com/entergy.

Call us at 800-9OUTAGE ( 1-800-968-8243 ) .

. Follow updates in your local news media, like radio, television and newspapers. Following a storm, we deploy scouts to assess damage. It may take up to three days before we know how long until power is restored.

Unfortunately, attempts to scam customers appeared during the 2020 hurricane season. We caution customers to be aware of unscrupulous attempts to swindle our customers.

Entergy never demands immediate payment from customers over the phone. You shouldn't give your personal information to strangers.

If a call sounds suspicious, hang-up and call 1-800-ENTERGY ( 1-800-368-3749 ) to speak directly with an Entergy customer service representative.

to speak directly with an Entergy customer service representative. If you believe you are a victim of this scam, notify the proper authorities, such as the local police or the state attorney general's office.

Customer Safety

You should stay safe as we restore service outages caused by this tropical storm.

There is no way to know if a downed line or piece of equipment is energized or not, so if you see one, keep your distance and call 1-800-9OUTAGE ( 1-800-968-8243 ) .

. Stay safe and away from downed power lines and equipment, and flooded areas. Do not walk in standing water and do not venture into areas of debris, since energized and dangerous power lines or equipment may not be visible.

Restoration Process

Following a storm, we deploy scouts to assess damage. As safety is always top of mind, and as we assess the damage, we'll begin restoring service where it is deemed safe to do so.

Essential services such as hospitals, nursing homes, fire and police departments, and water systems are at the head of the restoration list, along with our equipment that supplies electricity to large numbers of customers.

Then we will concentrate our resources on getting the greatest number of customers back the fastest.

We can't use our bucket trucks until sustained winds are less than 30 mph, but we can still begin restoring service to customers by closing circuit breakers, rerouting power and other actions. You may see trucks, other vehicles and workers lined up while we process them into our system, taking inventory of equipment and personnel and giving a complete safety orientation.

Repairs begin with major lines to the substations, then to the lines and equipment serving neighborhoods, businesses and homes.

Service lines to individual homes and businesses will be restored last because fewer customers are involved, and in the case of fewer outages spread over larger areas, it often takes more time to get power back on for them.

Significant flooding and other accessibility challenges due to the storm will affect our ability to reach some areas of our territory and could delay restoration in those communities.

When restoration starts, keep in mind that if you don't see us working near you, we may be working on another part of the electrical system that you can't see but must be repaired to get power to you.

Click here for more information about our restoration process.

Be safe when using a portable generator.

Customers must never connect a generator directly to a building's wiring without a licensed electrician disconnecting the house wiring from Entergy's service. Otherwise, it can create a safety hazard for the customer or Entergy's linemen working to restore power. And it may damage the generator or the house wiring.

If customers choose to use a generator, they should buy one only from a reputable dealer who can service and maintain the unit.

Customers should always use portable electric generators in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions.

A gasoline engine usually powers stand-alone generators. Customers should use them only in well-ventilated areas. Never use a generator indoors as carbon monoxide from the exhaust is deadly.

If the generator has panel-mounted electrical receptacles as part of the unit, appliances may be plugged directly into the generator.

The generator should be properly sized for the expected load. For example, a 3-kilowatt generator will produce 3,000 watts. This is enough power for a 1,200-watt hair dryer and a 1,600-watt toaster, with some power left over for a few light bulbs. Customers should plan for additional needs when sizing their generator.

Customers should consult with suppliers, vendors and local electrical utility companies about required permits before starting any work in a home or business.

Tags Storm CenterEntergy System Corporate Editorial Team