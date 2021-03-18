Log in
Entergy : Texas Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock

03/18/2021 | 06:26pm EDT
News Center > Entergy Texas Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock

For Immediate Release
Entergy Texas Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock

03/18/2021

The board of directors of Entergy Texas, Inc. (NYSE: ETI-PR) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.336 per share of preferred stock. The payment date is April 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 31, 2021.

About Entergy Texas

Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 473,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Texas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR), an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and retail distribution operations. Entergy delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy owns and operates one of the cleanest large-scale U.S. power generating fleets with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 8,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Entergy has annual revenues of $10 billion and more than 13,000 employees.

-30-

entergytexas.com
facebook.com/EntergyTX
Twitter: @EntergyTX

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 22:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
